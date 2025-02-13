Gaza: The long road home

For those walking long distances to get back to the north, it is not always possible to take even the tarpaulin or plastic they used against the elements, because they need to prioritize carrying children or elderly relatives. People seek out shelter among the collapsing buildings where the risk of unexploded ordnance, although an ever-present threat, is deprioritized for more immediate needs like shelter from the elements, food and water.

Returning home anywhere in Gaza is not easy, even though many have been joyful to leave behind the situations they were forced into for over a year. Some, who had not imagined the devastation they would find in the north, decided to retrace their steps and return again to the south. On the journey, many collapsed from exhaustion and tragically, some did not survive.

Those who do make it home tell us that the emotions they experience are overwhelming. A mix of hope, shock and devastation. They’ve lived through 15 months of conflict, endured the heartbreak of being uprooted time and time again, forced to leave behind their homes, communities, and a sense of belonging.