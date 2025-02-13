United States Mint Announces Release of Fifth and Final Coin in Platinum Proof Series Celebrating Five Freedoms of the First Amendment

2025 Coin Acclaims Bill of Rights’ Right to Petition

Washington, DC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announced today that it is releasing the fifth and final coin in the five-year First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series on February 20, at noon EST. Mintage is limited to 9,000 coins. Orders are limited to three units per household for the first 24 hours.

Launched in 2021 and continuing through 2025, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Series reflects the five freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

This series uses the lifecycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom. Liberty grows to a thing of strength and beauty from a seed—our Bill of Rights. Each of the freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment contributes to the growth and development of the Nation.

Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created all obverse (heads) designs in this series, and United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted them.

The obverse design features a mature, spreading, impressive oak tree between the inscription “WITH THE RIGHT TO PETITION LIBERTY ENDURES.” The oak, known for its strength, can live up to 200 years and is a symbol of endurance. Additional inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

The common reverse design for this series depicts an eagle in flight, an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$100,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9995 PLATINUM.” It was designed by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by former United States Mint Lead Sculptor now AIP Designer Don Everhart.

Each coin is encapsulated and then placed in a stylish clamshell and presentation box. An image of the obverse design is incorporated on the outer packaging sleeve and on the certificate of authenticity.

As with all Mint products containing a precious metal, this coin will be priced according to the range in which it appears on the Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Click here for current pricing information.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the 2025 First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin – Right to Petition, visit the product page.

This product is included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). Products listed in the ABPP will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The Platinum Proof Coins will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and at the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Previous releases in this series include coins with designs recognizing Freedom of Religion (2021), Freedom of Speech (2022), Freedom of the Press (2023), and Right to Assemble (2024).

Additional products in the Mint’s collection of American Eagle Platinum Proof Coins are available here.

Please use the Mint’s website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 20, 2025, at noon EST.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

