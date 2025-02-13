Alpha-synuclein inhibitors are a class of investigational therapies targeting the pathological aggregation of alpha-synuclein, a protein implicated in neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy (MSA), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Improved technologies for small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies accelerate the development of alpha-synuclein inhibitors.

New York, USA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 22+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Domain | DelveInsight

Alpha-synuclein inhibitors are a class of investigational therapies targeting the pathological aggregation of alpha-synuclein, a protein implicated in neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy (MSA), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Improved technologies for small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies accelerate the development of alpha-synuclein inhibitors.

DelveInsight’s 'Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline alpha-synuclein inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the alpha-synuclein inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s alpha-synuclein inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline alpha-synuclein inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline alpha-synuclein inhibitors. Key alpha-synuclein inhibitor companies such as Annovis Bio, UCB Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Lundbeck A/S, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Nitrome Biosciences, AFFiRiS, Prothena Corporation, Roche, Proclara Biosciences, Modag, ProMIS Neurosciences, and others are evaluating new alpha-synuclein inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new alpha-synuclein inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline alpha-synuclein inhibitors such as Buntanetap, UCB 0599, ATH 434, ATV:aSyn, Lu AF82422, ABBV 0805, MEDI 1341, Affitope PD01, Affitope PD03, Prasinezumab, NPT 189, anle 138b, Anti-Nitrated Alpha Synuclein Antibody, PMN442, and others are under different phases of alpha-synuclein inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of alpha-synuclein inhibitors clinical trials. In November 2024, ROME Therapeutics, a biotechnology company illuminating the intersection of the dark genome and innate immunity to develop breakthrough medicines for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, presented data demonstrating the potential of the company’s LINE-1 RT inhibitors as a novel treatment for neurodegenerative diseases. ROME’s LINE-1 RT inhibitors also showed a dose-dependent decrease in ⍺-synuclein expression, a key pathogenic driver of Parkinson’s disease.

In June 2024, UB-312, a therapeutic vaccine candidate from Vaxxinity, safely led to antibodies being produced that could target toxic clumps of the alpha-synuclein protein in people with Parkinson’s disease, according to final published data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.

In September 2023, WTX-A, a small molecule of Wavebreak, was able to reduce the formation of toxic clumps of the alpha-synuclein protein, a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease, in cells and mouse models of the disease.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in alpha-synuclein inhibitors drugs @ Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Overview

Alpha-synuclein inhibitors are a promising area of therapeutic development aimed at treating neurodegenerative disorders, particularly Parkinson’s disease and related synucleinopathies. Alpha-synuclein is a protein primarily found in the brain, where it plays a role in synaptic function and neurotransmitter release. However, abnormal aggregation of alpha-synuclein into toxic fibrils is a hallmark of these disorders, leading to neuronal dysfunction and death. Inhibitors targeting alpha-synuclein aim to reduce its aggregation, sequester toxic forms, or enhance its clearance through cellular mechanisms. These approaches include small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and peptide-based inhibitors, each offering unique mechanisms to tackle alpha-synuclein pathology.

The development of alpha-synuclein inhibitors has garnered significant interest due to their potential to modify disease progression rather than merely alleviate symptoms. Clinical trials are underway to test the efficacy and safety of these inhibitors in patients, with some showing promising results in reducing biomarkers associated with synuclein aggregation. Despite challenges such as crossing the blood-brain barrier and achieving target specificity, advances in drug delivery systems and biomarker-driven research are driving progress in this field. Success in this area could not only transform the treatment landscape for Parkinson’s disease but also benefit other synucleinopathies, including multiple system atrophy and dementia with Lewy bodies.





Find out more about alpha-synuclein inhibitor drugs @ Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Lu AF82422 Genmab/Lundbeck A/S III Multiple system atrophy Intravenous UCB 0599 UCB Biopharma II Parkinson's disease Oral ATH 434 Prana Biotechnology II Multiple system atrophy Oral Exidavnemab Bioarctic II Parkinson's disease Intravenous MEDI 1341 MedImmune/Takeda II Multiple system atrophy/Parkinson's disease Intravenous Prasinezumab Prothena Corporation/Roche II Parkinson's disease Intravenous Emrusolmin Modag II Multiple system atrophy; Parkinson's disease; Unspecified Oral

Learn more about the emerging alpha-synuclein inhibitors @ Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The alpha-synuclein inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging alpha-synuclein inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Companies : Annovis Bio, UCB Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Lundbeck A/S, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Nitrome Biosciences, AFFiRiS, Prothena Corporation, Roche, Proclara Biosciences, Modag, ProMIS Neurosciences, and others

: Annovis Bio, UCB Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Lundbeck A/S, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Nitrome Biosciences, AFFiRiS, Prothena Corporation, Roche, Proclara Biosciences, Modag, ProMIS Neurosciences, and others Key Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: Buntanetap, UCB 0599, ATH 434, ATV:aSyn, Lu AF82422, ABBV 0805, MEDI 1341, Affitope PD01, Affitope PD03, Prasinezumab, NPT 189,anle 138b, Anti-Nitrated Alpha Synuclein Antibody, PMN442 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new alpha-synuclein inhibitors, visit @ Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the alpha-synuclein inhibitors pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Therapeutics

Related Reports

Parkinson's Disease Market

Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson's disease companies, including UCB Biopharma SRL, Novartis, Annovis Bio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Britannia Pharmaceutical, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), AbbVie, Cerevel Therapeutics, Cerevance, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson's disease companies, including Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market

Cell and Gene Therapy in Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cell and gene therapy in Parkinson's disease companies including MeiraGTx, Hope Biosciences, Sumitomo Pharma, Prevail Therapeutics, BlueRock Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson’s disease psychosis companies, including Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Alkahest Inc., Sandoz, Sio Gene Therapies, Axovant Sciences Ltd, among others.

Parkinson’s Disease-Related Dementia Market

Parkinson's Disease-Related Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson’s disease-related dementia companies, including AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.