Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills Partners with Uproar Church to Support Community Initiatives

Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills partners with Uproar Church to provide hygiene care packages and host a food drive to support the local community.

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is proud to announce its partnership with Uproar Church to support vital community outreach efforts. Through this collaboration, the hotel and church are working together to provide aid to individuals in need by offering hygiene care packages and hosting a food donation drive.

Home2 Suites staff has assembled hygiene care packages to support Uproar Church’s efforts in assisting human trafficking victims. These thoughtfully curated packages include essential personal care items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, Q-tips, makeup remover, tampons, and pads. The initiative aligns with the hotel’s commitment to giving back to the local community and providing meaningful support to those facing challenging circumstances.

In addition, Uproar Church has launched a food donation drive at Home2 Suites, encouraging hotel staff, guests, and area residents to donate non-perishable food items. Donations can be dropped off at Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills through the end of March 2025. The collected food items will directly benefit individuals and families in the Owings Mills community, helping to address food insecurity and provide essential resources to those in need.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills

Home2 Suites by Hilton Owings Mills is a modern, all-suite hotel located in Owings Mills, Maryland. Designed for both short-term and extended stays, the hotel features spacious accommodations with full kitchens, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and amenities such as an indoor pool and fitness center. Conveniently situated near local attractions and businesses, Home2 Suites is dedicated to providing guests with exceptional comfort and service.

About Uproar Church

Located in Maryland, Uproar Church serves communities in Owings Mills, Baltimore, and beyond. The church is committed to creating a community that fosters unity, supports the forgotten, and keeps Jesus at the center of everything. Its mission is to love God, love people, and cause an uproar for positive change until His Kingdom comes. Uproar Church is driven by the goal of guiding individuals to Jesus and living out His love in all they do. For more information, visit https://www.uproarchurch.org/.



