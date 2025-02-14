XS.com Wins ‘Best VIP Client Program‘ Award at SV Summit in Oman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2025 / Business News / -- XS .com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious title of “Best VIP Client Program” at the Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025, held on February 12–13 at the JW Marriott Muscat in Oman.This accolade underscores XS.com ’s unwavering commitment to building value and providing a unique trading experience to clients across the Globe. The award recognizes the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional value to VIP Clients by offering them an exclusive VIP loyalty program. This special program is designed to reward and empower the most loyal and active traders with unparalleled privileges and benefits.Accepting the award, Shadi Salloum, MENA Director of XS.com, expressed his gratitude, saying:“We are deeply honored to win the “Best VIP Client Program” Award at the Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025 in Oman. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients have placed in us. We remain committed to providing unique trading experience, and ensuring that our clients have the tools and support they need to succeed in their trading journeys.”The recognition comes during XS.com’s impactful presence at the Smart Vision Summit, where the company served as the Official Global Sponsor. XS.com showcased its advanced trading platforms, cutting-edge solutions, and personalized customer support, engaging with traders, investors, and financial professionals throughout the event.With its global presence and dedication to advancing financial services, XS.com continues to set benchmarks in providing innovative solutions and exceptional client engagement.Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision said:“We are thrilled to crown XS.com with the award for “Best VIP Client Program” at the Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025 in Oman. This award stands as a testament to XS.com’s unparalleled efforts to set new benchmarks for quality in online trading”.The Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025 in Oman, a premier gathering of financial experts and industry leaders, celebrated excellence and innovation across the financial services sector.Winning the “Best VIP Client Program” award highlights XS.com’s ability to maintain high standards of reliability, client satisfaction, and technological excellence in an increasingly competitive market.As XS.com celebrates this milestone, the company reaffirms its commitment to continuously elevating client experiences by developing cutting-edge tools, enhanced trading support, and unmatched service quality. This recognition serves as a powerful motivator to uphold and exceed the standards of excellence that have become synonymous with the XS.com name.XS Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About Smart VisionSmart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.

