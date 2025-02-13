President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates transfer ceremony and memorial service for SANDF troops killed in Eastern DRC, 13 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, as Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officiate the handover of the mortal remains of SANDF members who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to the families who have lost loved ones.

President Ramaphosa will pay his respects to the families of the departed soldiers alongside Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya at the Air Force Base Swartkops.

Proceedings will start at 18h00 today, Thursday, 13 February 2025.

President Ramaphosa will deliver a tribute to the fallen troops at a memorial service at the same venue immediately after the handover ceremony.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country for a period of seven days from Friday, 07 February 2025.

President Ramaphosa has issued this directive as the country mourns the tragic and devastating loss of the South African soldiers who were part of a mission to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 February 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Air Force Base Swartkop

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

Email: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates