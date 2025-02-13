MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko unveils new General Female Ward and Neonatal Unit at Heidelberg District Hospital, 14 Feb

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Friday, 14 February 2025, give the community of Heidelberg and surrounding areas a different Valentines’ Day gift, when she officially unveils the newly refurbished General Female

Ward and Neonatal Unit at Heidelberg District Hospital in the Sedibeng District.

The unveiling marks a significant milestone in improving women’s healthcare services and neonatal care in the district. Heidelberg hospital serves a population of over 1.2 million people, including residents from Lesedi Municipality and parts of Mpumalanga.

Previously, the hospital faced infrastructure challenges, particularly in providing dedicated care for female patients and accommodating neonatal cases, leading to frequent referrals to other hospitals.

The newly expanded infrastructure will allow the hospital to provide specialised care for women with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, pregnancy-related complications and cervical cancer, while the Neonatal Unit will offer critical care for premature and ill newborns who previously had to be transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

The unveiling comes as the country observes Reproductive Health Month and Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month, reinforcing the importance of prioritising women’s health, preventing illnesses and ensuring access to quality maternal and neonatal care.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 February 2025

Time: 09:00 am

Venue: Heidelberg District Hospital, Lesedi Sub-District, Sedibeng District

For RSVP and interview requests contact Porcia Gibson on 073 230 7348 or Thuso Montwedi on 078 457 4083.

Enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication:

Cell: 064 803 0808

Email: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

