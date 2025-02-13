iink Appoints Scott Fleszar as Chief Executive Officer

Technology Veteran to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iink, a leading provider of technology to streamline the property damage insurance claims process and support faster payments to contractors, property owners, and claim professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Fleszar as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fleszar brings extensive experience and a proven track record of scaling businesses, driving operational excellence, and cultivating customer-centric innovation in high growth technology companies.

Mr. Fleszar succeeds Tom McGrath who will transition to the role of Chief Product Officer and lead iink’s product innovation efforts. “Tom has been a tremendous steward of the iink business, and this planned transition will ensure that Tom’s deep industry expertise and experience leading product teams will continue to support our ambitious platform innovation agenda and customer-focused product roadmap,” said Mr. Fleszar. Mr. McGrath will also lead iink’s partnerships strategy aimed at building more automation and connectivity across the insurance payments ecosystem.

“I am excited to work closely with Tom as we continue to enhance iink platform’s capabilities and extend our reach through partnerships to offer customers more convenience, transparency, and speed in claims processing and payments.” Mr. Fleszar added.

iink recently launched powerful new platform capabilities, including a proprietary digital wallet that enables instant, wallet-to-wallet payments, even on weekends. “We are just getting started with our vision for revolutionizing claims processing and payments,” said Mr. McGrath. “This is an exciting time for iink. Scott’s experience leading high-growth technology businesses will help propel us into our next phase of expansion and strengthen our market leadership.”

Mr. Fleszar most recently served as CEO of SafeSend, a market leader in automation and client collaboration technology for accounting firms. During his tenure, the company experienced transformational growth, with revenues increasing eightfold, annual margin improvements, and customer NPS scores rising into the 60s—a testament to strong customer satisfaction. Under his leadership, SafeSend cultivated an award-winning, high-performance culture, marked by exceptional employee engagement, low turnover, and a commitment to innovation, positioning the company as a standout employer in the fintech and automation space.

“I am thrilled to join iink at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Mr. Fleszar. “Leading a passionate and talented team, backed by an engaged investor group, is truly an honor. iink has established itself as a pioneer in insurance payments, and I look forward to accelerating our growth, expanding our product offerings, and delivering even greater value to customers and partners.” Under Mr. Fleszar’s leadership, iink will focus on advancing its technology platform, securing key strategic partnerships, and expanding its Sales and Marketing efforts. His vision reinforces iink’s mission to simplify claims payments, empower policyholders, and drive efficiency across the insurance ecosystem.

“Scott’s extensive experience and leadership make him the ideal person to guide iink into its next chapter,” said King Goh of Headline Venture Capital, Chairman of the Board at iink. “We are confident that his strategic vision and passion for innovation will propel iink to new heights and further strengthen our position as an industry leader.”

Mr. Fleszar’s appointment follows the recent addition of Tina Hsiao to iink’s Board of Directors. Hsiao brings deep expertise in payments, having led WePay through a Series B funding round to a successful acquisition by JP Morgan Chase.

The appointments of Mr. Fleszar and Ms. Hsiao come at a pivotal moment for iink as the company pursues rapid expansion of its platform capabilities, target customer segments, and vendor partners.

About iink



iink, Corp develops and operates a homeowner’s claims and endorsements management platform. The company provides document review, insurance claims, mortgages, insurance payments, endorsement package submission, and insurance services. Its platform also allows its users to access property insurance payments for restoration professionals and enables payees to endorse and disburse funds electronically.



For more information about iink, please visit https://iink.com/.

Media Contact:



iink Media Relations

media@iink.com

