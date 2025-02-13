Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Set to Surge to $27.7 Billion by 2032 at a 3% CAGR

Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Research Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2022, the global atherosclerosis drugs market was valued at $20.6 billion and is projected to reach $27.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2032. Atherosclerosis, characterized by the thickening or hardening of arteries due to plaque buildup, poses significant health risks, including heart attacks and strokes. The global atherosclerosis drugs market is pivotal in addressing this condition, offering therapeutic solutions to manage and mitigate its effects.Get Sample PDF Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13185 Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the growth of the atherosclerosis drugs market:1. Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: An increase in cardiovascular disorders has led to a higher demand for atherosclerosis drugs.2. Unhealthy Lifestyles: The rise in consumption of carbohydrate-based foods, packaged foods, poor eating habits, and unhealthy lifestyles among both the young generation and adults lead to increased cholesterol levels, further driving the growth of the market.3. Aging Population: The increase in the geriatric population suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the rise in awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle are expected to fuel market growth in the near future.4. Advancements in Drug Development: The commercialization of novel drugs and an increase in product approvals for atherosclerosis drugs propel market growth.5. Emerging Markets: High growth potential in untapped emerging economies serves as an attractive opportunity for market expansion.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13185 Atherosclerosis Drugs Market SegmentationThe atherosclerosis drugs market is segmented based on drug type, route of administration, and distribution channel.1. By Drug Type:◦ Anti-Platelet and Anticoagulants: These drugs prevent blood clots by inhibiting platelet aggregation.◦ Cholesterol-Lowering Medications: Medications such as statins reduce cholesterol levels, slowing plaque buildup.◦ ACE Inhibitors: These help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart attacks.◦ Others: Includes beta-blockers and other medications used in managing atherosclerosis.2. By Route of Administration:◦ Oral: The oral segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.◦ Injectable: Injectable drugs offer benefits such as rapid onset of action and high bioavailability.3. By Distribution Channel:◦ Hospital Pharmacies: Provide medications to inpatients and outpatients within hospital settings.◦ Online Providers: Offer convenience and often broader access to medications.◦ Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies: The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.Regional InsightsNorth America accounted for a major share of the atherosclerosis drugs industry in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, rising demand for preventive healthcare, and government and private sector efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, attributable to the presence of pharmaceutical companies in the region, rise in purchasing power in countries like China and India, and an increase in the geriatric population suffering from various cardiovascular disorders.Key Players in the Atherosclerosis Drugs MarketThe atherosclerosis drugs market features several key players contributing to its growth:• Amgen Inc.• Pfizer Inc.• AstraZeneca• Bayer AG• Sanofi• Novartis AG• Viatris Inc.• Johnson & Johnson• Lupin• Bausch Health Companies Inc.These companies are actively involved in research and development, product launches, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.The atherosclerosis drugs market is poised for steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in drug development, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. As awareness of atherosclerosis and its associated risks continues to rise, the demand for effective therapeutic solutions is expected to follow suit, offering significant opportunities for market participants.Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atherosclerosis-drugs-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

