New I-81 Connect Mobile App Launches

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an exciting addition to the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project’s community engagement toolbox: The launch of the I-81 Connect mobile app. The app builds on the unprecedented community outreach efforts implemented during the project’s planning and environmental phases — which are currently still effective — during construction. The I-81 Connect mobile app incorporates the convenience of 21st century technology into the largest infrastructure project in the New York State Department of Transportation’s history. The app will deliver real-time project updates and travel alerts and allow the Central New York Community to connect with the I-81 Project team directly. A daily tap of the app will enhance everyday life and reduce stress caused by congested commutes, improve traffic flow and increase overall safety.

“Community engagement does not stop once construction begins,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York State Department of Transportation is building on the robust public outreach that has accompanied every stage of this project, as we step into the future of community engagement with the new I-81 Connect mobile app. Our commitment to ensuring the residents of this community are involved in every aspect of this undertaking will remain strong until the viaduct comes down and the neighborhoods surrounding it are reconnected for good.”

The I-81 Connect mobile app is a one-stop shop resource that provides users 24/7 access to all aspects of the I-81 Viaduct Project and streamlines communication between the user and NYSDOT. When users navigate to the section titled “Connect with Us” on the app’s home screen, they will be redirected to clickable links that call the I-81 Viaduct Project toll-free hotline or draft an email to the project team. The notification feature on the app provides NYSDOT the ability to send messages about important project information directly to the user’s mobile device. This modernized approach to community engagement cuts out the middleman and allows the public to receive information directly from the source.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The I-81 Connect mobile app is a game changer and reinforces Governor Hochul’s commitment to providing a safe and reliable transportation network, accessible to all. I-81 Connect brings the community and NYSDOT together through the app, on the phone, or online, decreasing anxiety and sharing information. Today, we raised the bar on community engagement!”

As the first-ever mobile app to be paired with a NYSDOT infrastructure project, I-81 Connect is linked to the project’s website and provides full access to project renderings, contract updates, information and data associated with the first of its kind Local Hire Initiative, an inquiry form for jobseekers, materials and resources for prospective Disadvantage Business Owners and contractors, archived documents, technical details and more. Downloading the app automatically enables users to receive important project updates and traffic alerts on their mobile devices. Additionally, users can opt-in to receive email notifications.

The I-81 Connect home screen includes a list of categories to help users find what information they are looking for, quickly and efficiently.

I-81 Connect is an inclusive communications tool that gives the most vulnerable Central New York communities a seat at the table. Members of the community — whether they live in downtown Syracuse or in surrounding suburban and rural areas — will be able to get real time updates and not rely on word-of-mouth or wait to attend a community event, and instead, will be able to engage with a member of the I-81 Viaduct Project team right from the palm of their hand. The I-81 Viaduct Project’s outreach Centers will continue to be open and available to all New Yorkers interested in the project.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote connectivity and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the State. The project will take down a 1.4-mile stretch of elevated highway that has divided the City of Syracuse for generations and implement a Community Grid that will reconnect neighborhoods, modernize infrastructure, give motorists multiple options to safely access downtown Syracuse and improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Work on the I-81 Viaduct Project has been in progress for two years, with four of the project’s eight contracts in construction and a fifth contract anticipated to start later this spring. Additionally, final design on phase two of the project has begun. The project’s first two contracts focusing on reconstructing the existing I-81/I-481 northern and southern interchanges into Business Loop 81 and I-81, are anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of this year.

The I-81 Connect mobile app, powered by GoGov, is available on iPhone and Android devices for free and can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play.

State Senator Rachel May said, “The I-81 Viaduct project is moving along quickly. That means drivers, cyclists and pedestrians need a way to stay up to date with reliable information. This new app will be helpful for road users in Central New York, providing updates on road construction and traffic alerts that will make navigating the project much more manageable. Thank you to Commissioner Dominguez for introducing this innovative app and for your dedication to making the I-81 project a success.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project significantly impacts the entire Central New York region. The investment reinforces New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our statewide infrastructure, strengthening economic development and our quality of life. The I-81 Connect mobile app will allow the community to stay informed during the construction phases and have real-time information throughout the process.”

