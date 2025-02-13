Early Launch Metrics Indicate UCB’s Bimzelx (bimekizumab) Poised to Disrupt the U.S. Psoriatic Arthritis Market

Rheumatologists’ perceptions of Bimzelx outperform analogue launches of Rinvoq, Skyrizi, and Tremfya in psoriatic arthritis at the three months post-launch mark, according to Spherix Global Insights.

EXTON, PA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCB’s Bimzelx (bimekizumab) is making a strong entrance into the U.S. psoriatic arthritis (PsA) market, with early indicators suggesting it could drive a notable shift in treatment preferences. The IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor secured FDA approval in September 2024 for PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), following its initial approval for plaque psoriasis (PSO) in October 2023. With its dual mechanism of action (MOA), Bimzelx is now positioning itself as a formidable competitor to established IL-17A therapies, including Novartis’ Cosentyx and Eli Lilly’s Taltz.

According to Spherix Global Insights' Launch Dynamix™: Bimzelx in Psoriatic Arthritis (US) service, Bimzelx is already gaining traction among rheumatologists. By January 2025, just three months post-launch, half of surveyed rheumatologists (n=74) had trialed the therapy in PsA. Awareness levels have exceeded those of comparable launches, including AbbVie’s Rinvoq and Skyrizi, and JNJ Innovative Medicine’s Tremfya in PsA, as well as Bimzelx’s own PSO launch at the same post-launch timeframe. Rheumatologists also rated Bimzelx more favorably than analogues in terms of perceived advancement, satisfaction, and patient candidacy.

Despite these promising early perceptions, adoption metrics—including prescriber base and average number of PsA patients initiated—are currently on par with or trailing those of benchmarked analogues. Notably, Rinvoq in PsA saw the highest utilization at the three-month post-launch mark.

Rheumatologists cite Bimzelx’s perceived efficacy and unique dual IL-17A/F MOA as key drivers of trial. Early prescribing patterns indicate that most Bimzelx PsA patients had previously received another advanced systemic therapy, with a significant portion switching from TNF inhibitors. Importantly, a notable number of patients were switched from Cosentyx or Taltz, reinforcing the belief that Bimzelx’s dual inhibition could offer additional benefits over first-generation IL-17 inhibitors. As one rheumatologist shared in a qualitative interview, "It just makes sense because of the dual mechanism. I think Bimzelx should work better than Cosentyx. Clinically, it’s too early to say definitively, but based on the mechanism, I expect better results."

Indeed, in a head-to-head comparison against Cosentyx and Taltz, U.S. rheumatologists who have clinical experience with Bimzelx view it as having a competitive advantage over its IL-17 predecessors in terms of efficacy and superior clinical data. While all three IL-17 inhibitors are viewed similarly in terms of safety and tolerability, Cosentyx and Taltz currently outperform Bimzelx in ease of access.

Bimzelx’s introduction is already influencing broader treatment preferences within PsA. Spherix’s RealTime Dynamix™: Psoriatic Arthritis (Q4 2024) study (n=109 U.S. rheumatologists) revealed a substantial increase in perceptual preference for IL-17 inhibitors, surpassing TNF inhibitors for the first time as the most favored MOA. While Cosentyx remains the top IL-17 therapy, Bimzelx is gaining ground, with its unique yet familiar MOA driving preference shifts at Cosentyx’s expense.

Field engagement metrics gleaned from the Launch Dynamix™ offering indicate that UCB’s commercial execution is strong, rivaled only by AbbVie’s high-performing PsA launch of Rinvoq in 2021. One respondent offers, “I think [UCB is] doing a great job, so far, I haven't had much issue as far as getting access to patients on Bimzelx. I can't think of a patient that I've tried to get on Bimzelx that I wasn't able to, at least to this point. Obviously we're only a few months in since it's been approved, but I've had pretty good success with that, and we've got samples in the office that have been provided and the Copay program seems to be pretty equivalent to some of the top ones, like AbbVie, as far as being able to get us the get patients medication for cheap.”

Looking ahead, six-month brand share projections suggest continued momentum for Bimzelx, with expected growth potentially outpacing IL-23 inhibitors such as Tremfya and Skyrizi. However, while gains are expected, Bimzelx’s share is not yet projected to match the levels currently held by Cosentyx, Taltz, or Rinvoq.

Spherix Global Insights will continue to track Bimzelx’s U.S. launch trajectory through its Launch Dynamix™ service, as well as the ongoing overall PsA market evolution via RealTime Dynamix™.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

.

Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 lynn.price@spherixglobalinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.