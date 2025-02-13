CORRECTION – Contentstack

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Contentstack, multiple changes have been made to the headline and in the release body. The corrected release follows:

Contentstack , the leading composable digital experience platform (DXP) powered by the number one enterprise headless CMS, is replacing Bibby Financial Services’ (BFS) legacy Sitecore platform. This strategic move aims to put BFS customers in the driver’s seat by offering cutting-edge digital experiences, with a key focus on transitioning from the previous Sitecore platform to a flexible, scalable, and future-proof CMS. BFS will also tap into the company’s DXP offerings – including Personalize, Automate, and Launch – to offer highly-personalised, digital experiences at scale across 9 international markets.

A Business Adapting for the Future

Founded in 1982 and part of the 208-year-old Bibby Line Group, BFS has built a reputation as a trusted financial partner for small and medium-sized businesses. BFS is aiming to move beyond its static “brochureware” website, which currently supports basic marketing and sales efforts.

“As a family-owned business, our strategy is all about delivering for our customers, colleagues and the markets that we serve. By partnering with Contentstack, we’re future-proofing our digital landscape, bridging the gap between our rich, trusted heritage and future customer journeys.”

Adam Park, Marketing and Communications Director, Bibby Financial Services

“We are a people-based business, and Contentstack stood out as a partner, offering scale, scope, and a human-centric approach that we value. We also aligned with Contentstack’s vision, roadmap, and customer care. This partnership reflects our commitment to navigate a dynamic business landscape. Together, we’re building an advanced platform will drive innovation, and enable us to better support customers, colleagues and partners.”

Contentstack will empower BFS to:

Transition from the Sitecore platform to a more flexible, scalable, and future-proof CMS to power the future of digital experiences.

Craft unforgettable customer journeys with targeted personalisation journeys and data-driven insights.

Enable marketing teams to work faster and smarter with intuitive workflows and seamless integrations, driving efficiency and enabling focus on high-impact strategies.

Reach the goal of streamlining communication with customers, partners and internal teams.

“The biggest challenge that many financial services businesses face is understanding how they can combine people and technology to stay relevant in a competitive market.”

said Neha Sampat , CEO and founder of Contentstack.

“By choosing Contentstack, Bibby Financial Services can build upon its rich legacy by embracing a personalised customer experience, while keeping people at the heart of what they do. Being a true enterprise partner means that we help recognisable brands like BFS with the tools, technology, and support needed to power the world’s best digital experiences.”

Trusted by some of the most iconic brands including Burberry, Mattel, and financial leaders such as RSA Insurance and TaxFix, Contentstack crafts tailored solutions to help organisations achieve their digital ambitions. BFS’s new digital experience powered by Contentstack will launch in mid-2025.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is the creator of the Headless CMS and the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today’s crowded and competitive digital markets and gain their unique Experience Edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognised for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code .

Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

About Bibby Financial Services (BFS)

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) is a leading family-owned financial services partner to over 8,500 businesses worldwide.

We provide specialist and adaptable trade, asset and working capital finance and FX solutions helping businesses grow in domestic and international markets.

Formed in 1982, BFS is part of the Bibby Line Group (BLG), a diverse and forward-looking family business delivering personal, responsive and flexible customer solutions for over 200 years.

To find out more about Bibby Financial Services, visit: www.bibbyfinancialservices.com

