FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) LindellTV Brings in Golden Age at CPAC 2025!

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Announces Mike Lindell will be at CPAC along with a fabulous group of hosts and guests.

Washington, D.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Alert - FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), which is currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., - Get ready for an electrifying presence as LindellTV debuts at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C.! Join us for an unforgettable all-star

Lindell TV lineup featuring Mike Lindell, Cara Castronuova, Alison Steinberg, Vanessa

Broussard, and Nikki Stanzione.



White House Press Corps: A New Era



In a game-changing move, LindellTV has secured a coveted spot in the White House

press briefing room. Watch as our dynamic duo, Cara Castronuova and Alison

Steinberg, bring you unparalleled access to the heart of American politics.



Our News Correspondents, Vanessa Broussard and Nikki Stanzione will provide additional coverage from the floor at CPAC.

Mike Lindell Speaks Out

Don't miss Mike Lindell's powerful address on Friday, February 21 where he'll unveil crucial

strategies to safeguard our elections.

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell stated, “CPAC 2025 will be the best ever! Mike Lindell Media and LindellTV will provide excellent coverage from its staff who are beyond excited to be in attendance. This CPAC is even more special this year because our Great President, Donald J. Trump is in office and making a huge difference in the lives of all Americans."

ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strive to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, bias corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will continue to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. Our Correspondents will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, as well as nationwide.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets OTC Pink Market that heads up FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! Because on VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL FrankSocial and other FSBN users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements:

