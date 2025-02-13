Upper Deck Expands Relationship with Hockey Legend Bobby Orr

Sports collectibles leader strengthens connection with the NHL’s greatest defenseman from exclusive trading cards to all collectibles and memorabilia

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles and memorabilia, expands its agreement with legendary ice hockey player Bobby Orr as an exclusive spokesperson. Orr has been a long-time exclusive spokesperson for Upper Deck’s trading cards and has now broadened that exclusivity to cover all collectibles and memorabilia.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion utilized his elite skating and playmaking abilities to become a generational offensive threat, and he is still the only defenseman to win the Art Ross trophy as the NHL’s scoring leader on two separate occasions. Not to be outdone at the other end of the ice, Orr also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman eight years in a row.

“Bobby Orr revolutionized the game of hockey from one end of the rink to the other, and we’re fortunate to deepen our existing relationship with him as an exclusive spokesperson,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “It’s been nearly 50 years since he hung up his skates, yet he remains a household name for any generation of hockey fan; that makes Orr one of the most special athletes to play in the NHL. We are honored to showcase his career and help collectors celebrate his legacy through all collectibles and memorabilia.”

Bobby Orr’s memorabilia collection highlights his decorated career and includes authentic autographed prints, high-end portfolio featuring Tegata and “The Show”, the revolutionary “Breaking Through,” autographed Boston Bruins jerseys, and more. Fans can add two brand-new prints to their collection that represent Orr’s incredible achievements on the ice. “Skating For Country” celebrates the only time Orr ever played for Team Canada in 1976 and won the MVP title, while “Excellence Redefined” exalts his long-standing career and cultural impact on the game.

“I’m honored to be an exclusive athlete with Upper Deck and I’m thrilled to be on the same team as Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, and Kerri Walsh Jennings,” said Orr. “This is very special.”

Fans can collect Bobby Orr’s trading cards and memorabilia at Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops and on the Upper Deck website. To view the entire memorabilia collection, visit UpperDeckStore.com .





About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Nicole Brief, nicole@carvecomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.