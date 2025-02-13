Dorchester County Angler Catches Maryland State Record Longnose Gar

February 13, 2025

Fish reeled in from Marshyhope Creek weighs 20.5 pounds

State record longnose gar caught by David Confair on Feb. 8, 2025. Photo courtesy of David Confair, used with permission by Maryland DNR.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognizes David Confair of Secretary in Dorchester County as a new state record holder for longnose gar – Lepisosteus osseus – in the Chesapeake division.

Confair caught the 20.5-pound, 49.5-inch fish on February 8 while fishing in Marshyhope Creek. He was fishing the bottom of the creek in about 15 feet of water with a two-hook sabiki rig with No. 4 hooks and small cut pieces of gizzard shad.

The fish’s weight was certified at Choptank River Crab and Oyster Co. in Cambridge, and the species was confirmed by DNR recreational fisheries coordinator Erik Zlokovitz.

Confair targets longnose gar in February and March by fishing for them with bottom rigs and then again during the summer when they feed near the surface.

“When I first hooked the fish, it didn’t feel very big,” Confair said. “I got it to the boat in about a minute and a half. Then I saw it was a very large gar. It made one more dive to the bottom and then I was able to get it to the surface where my friend netted it.”

Confair actually reclaims the record he once held. His catch surpassed the previous record of 18.3 pounds, set by Samson Matthews in Marshyhope Creek on March 2, 2020. Confair had also held the record previously, with a 17.9-pound gar in 2019.

The longnose gar is known for its thick ganoid scales and elongated, needle-like snout, which contains numerous sharp, cone-shaped teeth. The gar’s jaw structure and feeding behavior make them challenging to hook and catch.

The Department of Natural Resources maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal, and Invasive. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398. The department recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.