Zappix Launches Self Service Automation Solution with Leading Insurance Provider in Mexico

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix , a leading AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform provider, is proud to announce the successful launch of its cutting-edge Visual IVR solution with a prominent insurance provider in Mexico.This milestone, achieved through Zappix’s full integration on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences, underscores a commitment to transforming customer service experiences through digital innovation.The newly implemented Zappix solution provides the insurer’s customers with seamless self-service capabilities, reducing reliance on live agents, increasing first time call resolution, and improving payment conversions. By integrating Zappix’s Visual IVR and automation tools, the provider now delivers faster, more efficient customer interactions, cutting down call wait times and optimizing internal workflows.“This successful implementation marks another step forward in redefining customer service efficiency,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. “Our AI-Powered Digital Engagement technology allows businesses to handle inquiries more effectively, improving customer satisfaction while reducing operational strain. We look forward to continuing our expansion and driving meaningful impact in the industry.”The deployment has already demonstrated improvements in customer experience, enabling users to resolve inquiries in seconds rather than minutes while achieving almost a 90% containment and deflection rate.About ZappixZappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents’ activities using Digital Agent Assist. The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com Contactmarketing@zappix.com(781) 739-2770Shannon Colbertshannon.colbert@zappix.com

