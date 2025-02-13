Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex 2025 Shaping the Future of Nutraceuticals

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrify Today will host C-Suite Sumflex 2025 on May 8-9, at the Trident and Oberoi Hotels in Mumbai, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss the evolving landscape of nutraceuticals. Widely regarded as the Davos of the nutraceutical sector, the summit serves as a platform for collaboration and strategic planning as India bolsters its role in food tech and sustainable nutrition.





The event follows India's latest budget announcement by India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, which includes $1.1 billion in funding to advance food and agriculture supply chains and drive innovation in nutraceutical research. This investment supports the country's broader goal of establishing a $100 billion nutraceutical market by 2047, positioning India as a leader in science driven nutrition.

“India’s role in the global nutraceutical market is evolving beyond manufacturing. We are now shaping new standards for scientific innovation, regulatory strength, and investment potential,” said Amit Srivastava , founder of Nutrify Today. “The C-Suite Sumflex 2025 is where those conversations will take place, bringing decision-makers together to define the future of the industry.”





This substantial investment reflects India’s commitment to expanding its nutraceutical market and promotes a more sophisticated ecosystem where research and industry collaboration drive long term growth. As the sector shifts from volume-based production to high quality, research backed solutions, discussions at the C-Suite Sumflex 2025 will play a pivotal role in shaping strategies that align with global trends and consumer demands.





India’s investment in modernizing logistics and cold storage infrastructure is expected to improve food security and enhance global trade opportunities. At the same time, increased funding for research will support the development of functional foods, precision nutrition, and plant-based solutions.

“India’s investment in research is a transformative step,” said Shriram Balasubramanian , director of commercial and business development at Zuventus Healthcare Limited. “With increased funding, India has the potential to emerge as a global leader in developing cutting-edge ingredients and formulations for preventive health.”

As leaders around the world look toward next generation food and wellness solutions, India's bold policy moves, and industry advancements are setting the foundation for its global leadership. For investors and market leaders worldwide, India is an opportunity and destination where science, policy, and entrepreneurship are converging to redefine the future of nutrition and wellness. To learn more about these discussions happening at Nutrify Today’s C-Suite Sumflex visit: https://nutrifycsuite.com .





About C-Suite Sumflex:

Nutrify Today C-Suite Sumflex 2025 brings together executives and policymakers for discussions on sustainable growth, market expansion, and the regulatory landscape. With a focus on long-term industry impact, the summit highlights key strategies for businesses looking to navigate the evolving global demand for science-based nutrition.

About Nutrify Today:

Nutrify Today is a leading platform in the nutraceutical industry, dedicated to fostering innovation, investment, and international collaboration. Through its events and NutrifyGenie AI tool, Nutrify Today connects industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to drive the global nutraceutical agenda and promote responsible nutrition. Nutrify Today is committed to unlocking the full potential of the nutraceutical sector, ensuring sustainable growth and global impact.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cae9972b-868e-4d94-9336-93c40dc65d5f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb64c830-c6ee-42f7-be0d-99b6e20e9e8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d047288-b7ad-44dd-87c5-981fea10f27a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bbc9aa3-2d52-4340-a71c-b329220635c3

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity®

Nutrify Today’s C-Suite Sumflex Widely regarded as the Davos of the nutraceutical sector, Nutrify Today’s C-Suite Sumflex serves as a platform for collaboration and strategic planning as India bolsters its role in food tech and sustainable nutrition. Defining the Future of the Global Nutraceutical Market The C-Suite Sumflex is where conversations about India’s role in the global nutraceutical market take place that bring decision-makers together to define the future of the industry. Playing a Pivotal Role in Consumer Demands As the nutraceutical sector shifts from volume-based production to high quality, research backed solutions, discussions at the C-Suite Sumflex 2025 will play a pivotal role in shaping strategies that align with global trends and consumer demands. The Future of Nutrition and Wellness For investors and market leaders worldwide, India is an opportunity and destination where science, policy, and entrepreneurship are converging to redefine the future of nutrition and wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.