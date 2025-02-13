Company Distilling Honors Bridges Domestic Violence Center with a Gather Around Giving Grant

Providing life-saving support and resources to individuals affected by domestic violence in Williamson County.

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce Bridges Domestic Violence Center as the August recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This recognition highlights the organization’s tireless efforts to support and empower individuals impacted by domestic violence.

Bridges Domestic Violence Center provides shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and support services to individuals and families who have experienced domestic abuse. The organization offers a safe and confidential environment where survivors can rebuild their lives, gain independence, and receive the tools necessary to break free from the cycle of violence.

“Bridges Domestic Violence Center plays a critical role in offering safety and support to individuals in need,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are honored to support their vital work and stand alongside them as they make a profound difference in the lives of survivors.”

Company Distilling’s Gather Around Giving initiative provides grants and promotional resources to 12 non-profits annually, amplifying their impact and helping extend their reach to those in need.

