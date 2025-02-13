THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY MOURNS THE PASSING OF SOCIETY GOVERNOR MARIA VON BRAUN

Maria von Braun. Credit: U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Widow of Wernher von Braun, Who Led the Design of the Saturn V Moon Rocket, Was a Valued Member of the Space Community

Maria von Braun’s dedication to space education and advocacy helped to inspire future generations to reach for the stars.” — Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO and Chairman of the Board of Governors

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria von Braun, a National Space Society (NSS) Governor and avid supporter of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL, passed on January 20 at the age of 96.She was the widow of Wernher von Braun, designer of the Saturn V Moon rocket, having married him in 1947. Their nuptials were held in Germany under guard of the U.S. Army for fear that the Soviet Union might try to abscond with the famed rocket scientist. She joined him in El Paso, TX, then moved to Huntsville in 1950, where they lived until 1970 when they moved to Alexandria, VA.Maria raised three children and earned a private pilot’s license while Wernher worked at the Marshall Space Flight Center developing the rocket that would carry American astronauts to the Moon eight times. She was quite active in local affairs in both Huntsville and Alexandria.Maria was also a staunch supporter of the National Space Society and a member of the organization’s Board of Governors for decades. Her husband was a founding member of the National Space Institute in 1975, which later merged with the L5 Society to form the NSS.“Maria von Braun’s dedication to space education and advocacy helped to inspire future generations to reach for the stars,” said NSS Board of Governors Chairman and CEO Karlton Johnson. “Her legacy of support and vision will endure.”Her efforts to support the legacy of the Space Race in Huntsville were especially valued. “Maria von Braun was a beloved friend, philanthropist, and advocate for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center,” said its CEO and Executive Director, Dr. Kimberly Robinson. “Maria’s enduring legacy in Huntsville has shaped the city’s rich history in space exploration and education.”ABOUT THE NSS The National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org

