One of Tennessee’s Retirement Specialists, Phil Dortch, Offers Free Public Seminars For Retirees to Cut Taxes Now

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The number of retirees who feel very confident about their retirement plummeted 33 percent in 2023 and still has not returned to prior levels, according to 2024 Retirement Confidence Survey, conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research.To educate retirees on the challenges they face and their options, Phil Dortch, one of Tennessee’s retirement specialists and founder of Aspire Private Wealth Counsel , is offering a series of free, exclusive public seminars to help retirees safeguard their financial future by cutting taxes and eliminating estate tax burdens.“The challenges retirees face today are unprecedented. They deserve to know the strategies that can help them preserve their wealth, reduce taxes, and secure a future where their hard work truly pays off,” says Dortch, a sought-after financial educator, author, and speaker specializing in retirement planning.Through this enlightening 77-minute seminar, titled “Income Tax Reduction and Estate Tax Elimination,” attendees will learn to navigate the complex financial landscape of retirement, avoiding costly mistakes that could derail their financial security. With real-world examples and proven strategies, Dortch will guide attendees through:• Six looming financial and economic storms that could affect retirement planning• The four essential keys to a prosperous retirement• How to legally bypass capital gains taxes on investments such as stocks, bonds, and real estate• Strategies to avoid double taxation on retirement accounts• How to convert unused assets into an income stream you can’t outlive• Proven methods to reduce or eliminate income taxes on IRAs, 401(k)s, and other retirement accountsA Forbes article highlighted that Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties for errors in retirement account withdrawals. Additionally, the Wall Street Journal reported that the IRS is cracking down on mistakes related to individual retirement accounts, potentially costing retirees even more.This seminar will show attendees how to avoid these costly pitfalls.Dortch emphasizes, “This isn’t about selling anything. It’s about arming retirees with the knowledge they need to protect their wealth and make smart financial decisions. I’m offering actionable insights that can have a real impact on people’s financial lives. Each attendee will also receive a free action guide to help them avoid the most common retirement mistakes”.The seminars are free to attend and by invitation only, ensuring an intimate, high-value learning experience for attendees. Space is limited, and those interested are encouraged to register in advance by contacting Aspire Private Wealth Counsel at 865-500-8965.“I’m passionate about helping retirees achieve the secure, comfortable retirement they deserve,” says Dortch. “Our seminars are both educational and enjoyable, packed with practical retirement tips. We also offer the opportunity to win free gifts and access the latest retirement tools that can make a real difference.”About Phil Dortch:Phil Dortch is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Specialist. As the Founder and CEO of Aspire Private Wealth Counsel, Dortch and his team help business owners, professionals and retirees enjoy financial independence and aspirational living through a customized, comprehensive, “all weather” retirement plan. He is known for his unique ability to simplify complex financial concepts, making them accessible and practical for everyday retirees. Outside of his professional endeavors, Phil has dedicated his time and expertise to serving the community, serving as the past Board Chair for Senior Citizens Housing Assistance Service (SCHAS) and as a Board Member and Treasurer for Celebrate Recovery at Cokesbury, among others.Fee-based financial planning and investment advisory services are offered by Aspire Private Wealth Counsel, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.

