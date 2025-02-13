B2B Technology Market Forecast to Grow 6% in 2025, Reports Circana

Significant pent-up demand for new products and capabilities remains amid economic uncertainty

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. B2B technology reseller market sales slowed at the end of 2024, resulting in $63 billion in total revenue, which was flat compared to the prior year. According to the latest Future of B2B Technology forecast from Circana™, 2025 is forecast to grow across hardware, software, and cloud market segments, with expected overall revenue gains of 6%.

“The 2025 economic outlook, while improving, remains clouded in some uncertainty. The commercial PC market is approaching a critical inflection point, where a robust refresh cycle that began in 2024 is expected to accelerate in 2025,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and B2B technology industry advisor, Circana. “With many organizations still operating on pre-pandemic devices, there is significant pent-up demand for upgraded systems that support the latest productivity and security capabilities.”

In 2025, hardware sales are forecasted to rebound from a 5% decline in 2024 to a 3% revenue increase, supported by robust growth in average selling prices. The 4% revenue gains of B2B PCs in 2024 is an early indicator of growth to come this year. Computers are the best performing hardware segment, with anticipated growth of 9% in 2025, contributing $1.1 billion in total industry revenue. AI devices, specifically, will see increased adoption and broader expansion in 2025. Software and services revenue is expected to grow 7%, with cloud gains at 31%. This builds on the strong finish among these segments in 2024.

“The stage is set for positive performance in B2B technology through 2027; however, changing market conditions have the potential to create disruption on the path ahead,” Crosby added. “Shifts in macro-economic activity will play a role in the timing and trajectory of forecasted demand. Conditions can change rapidly, making data and insights critical for organizations looking to anticipate, understand, and act on those changes.”

Circana’s Future of B2B Technology Forecast, generated twice a year, leverages advanced time series techniques incorporating macroeconomic data, Circana point-of-sale assets, and industry expertise to provide comprehensive insights into the B2B technology market.

