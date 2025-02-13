Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members to Strengthen Leadership and Innovation

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain technology and Web3 solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Todd Zang, Ankit Solanki, and Anthony Emmert to its Board of Directors. These new additions bring a wealth of experience in healthcare, data science, strategic operations, and blockchain technology, reinforcing Blaqclouds’ commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset space.

Dr. Todd Zang – Healthcare Leader & Entrepreneur

Dr. Todd Zang is a professionally licensed Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, actively practicing since 1994. He serves as a multi-facility provider across over 50 nursing home facilities in Arizona and Nevada, specializing in diabetic foot care, wound management, and geriatric podiatry. Known affectionately as The Flower Doctor for his compassionate approach, Dr. Zang is also a seasoned entrepreneur, having founded and successfully exited multiple medical businesses, including group homes, podiatry practices, personal care agencies, and a hospice agency.

Beyond medicine, Dr. Zang has contributed to biomedical research, laser technologies, and diabetes prevention initiatives. He has also been featured in a national television commercial for Balance of Nature (Watch Here). His expertise in healthcare innovation, public speaking, and leadership will provide valuable insights into healthcare-related blockchain applications and decentralized medical solutions at Blaqclouds.

Ankit Solanki – Data Science & Business Intelligence Expert

Ankit Solanki is a highly skilled data scientist with a strong background in data analytics, business intelligence, and compensation management. With a master’s degree in computer science (Data Science concentration) from Lewis University, he has successfully led strategic data initiatives, workforce optimization projects, and system automation improvements.

Ankit has held leadership positions on multiple committees and managed large teams, focusing on data governance, process automation, and operational efficiency. His expertise in data-driven decision-making and analytics will be instrumental in enhancing Blaqclouds’ blockchain technology, financial data infrastructure, and smart contract automation.

Anthony Emmert – Strategic Operations & Blockchain Advocate

Anthony Emmert brings 20 years of leadership experience in the U.S. Army, specializing in operations management, strategic planning, talent acquisition, and logistics. Throughout his career, he has led high-performance teams, managed large-scale operations, and executed complex projects under high-pressure environments.

A strong advocate for cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption, Anthony believes decentralized finance is the future of global transactions. His expertise in team coordination, project execution, and operational efficiency will be crucial in driving Blaqclouds’ strategic growth, scalability, and adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions.

Strengthening Blaqclouds’ Future

The appointment of Dr. Todd Zang, Ankit Solanki, and Anthony Emmert aligns with Blaqclouds’ mission to advance decentralized financial solutions, expand blockchain adoption, and enhance operational efficiency. Their combined expertise across healthcare, data science, and strategic operations will be invaluable in shaping the company’s roadmap and ensuring long-term success.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Zang, Ankit, and Anthony to our Board of Directors,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “Their extensive backgrounds and diverse expertise will help drive Blaqclouds forward as we continue to pioneer blockchain innovations and expand our impact in the digital asset space.”

