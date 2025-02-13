BendPak Launches GoAir™ Mini Air Compressor for Home Garages

Compact compressor delivers high-pressure performance in tight spaces

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak Inc. introduces the GoAir™ Mini, a compact air compressor designed to save space in home garages and workshops while delivering reliable, high-pressure performance for four-post lifts and a wide range of other applications. Not a tire inflator, the GoAir Mini is a true air compressor that can be mounted directly on a BendPak car lift column or on a wall.

Boasting a robust 120 PSI output, the compact compressor is well-suited for releasing the locks on a four-post lift and powering pneumatic tools, such as finish nailers, staplers, airbrushes and small impact tools. What’s more, its quick-burst stored air capacity is ideal for inflating tires on cars, trucks, bikes, and motorcycles, along with sports balls, air mattresses, and pool toys.

“The GoAir Mini is a versatile solution for various DIY projects and vehicle maintenance tasks,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of product development and management. “Unlike typical pocket-size inflators that deliver only slow, constant airflow, the GoAir Mini air compressor provides instant, pressurized air.”

Because inflators don’t have storage tanks, they lack the responsiveness needed for compressed-air applications. By contrast, thanks to its integrated 2-liter air tank, the GoAir Mini produces high-pressure air immediately, which ensures that when the safety release is activated on a BendPak four-post lift, the safety locks release swiftly and securely.

The GoAir Mini’s integrated Y fitting enables the user to connect two hoses to provide airflow to multiple tools simultaneously. The mini compressor boasts an adjustable air regulator to fine-tune air pressure for different applications; dual-pressure gauges to monitor pump and tank pressures with ease; and a pressure relief valve to safely reduce pressure when needed.

Other features include auto start, which automatically turns it on when air is needed; a universal ¼” NPF output port with a T-fitting for flexibility in connections and applications; and a quick-mount wall bracket that includes a stow-and-go bracket to keep workspaces organized and clutter-free.

An easy-access ball drain valve allows quick draining of the air tank to regularly remove accumulated moisture (water vapor) that condenses inside during compression.

Designed specifically for home and hobbyist use, the GoAir Mini runs on 110 volts and measures just 10.5 x 16 x 7 inches, taking up much less space than a large commercial air compressor. Plus, it’s ultra-quiet when running, producing just 55 dbA, making it suitable for use indoors.

For more information on the GoAir mini air compressor, visit bendpak.com/goair/ or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf5d433-9ca0-47a7-8b1a-fa9a9bd902f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/239e2603-e1ba-446e-ad7f-af501bbd96f5

Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC 216-991-4297 kristen@simpsoncomm.com

A Garage Game-Changer The new GoAir Mini by BendPak air compressor is perfect for four-post lifts, designed to streamline workflow and enhance efficiency. Many four-post lifts rely on pneumatic safety locks that require compressed air to disengage, and the GoAir Mini delivers reliable, high-pressure air to ensure smooth and safe operation. Its compact size and slide-track mount make it easy to position directly on the lift, keeping it accessible without taking up valuable space.Boasting a robust 120PSI output, the GoAir Mini is also well-suited for powering pneumatic tools, such as finish-nailers, staplers, airbrushes and small impact tools. Its quick-burst stored air capacity also makes it ideal for inflating tires on cars, trucks, bikes, and motorcycles, along with sports balls, air mattresses, and pool toys. Learn more at bendpak.com/goair. Mini Compressor, Big Air Power BendPak Inc. introduces the GoAir™ Mini, a compact air compressor designed to save space in home garages and workshops while delivering reliable, high-pressure performance for four-post lifts and a wide range of other applications. Not a tire inflator, the GoAir Mini is a true air compressor that can be mounted directly on a BendPak car lift column or on a wall. Learn more at bendpak.com/goair.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.