Aaron White Named Chief Information & Digital Officer at Walter P Moore

Houston, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore announces the promotion of Aaron White to Chief Information & Digital Officer. With over 25 years of experience at the firm, White brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the company’s operations and strategic vision.

Throughout his tenure, White has played a key role in advancing the firm’s technology initiatives by integrating AI-assisted design, parametric modeling, and real-time data analysis into engineering workflows. His promotion reflects the firm’s commitment to utilizing internal expertise to drive innovation, client service, and operational excellence.





“Aaron served as Director of Digital Practice for 10 years and has led many of our firm’s exploratory and constructive efforts in artificial intelligence. He is deeply passionate about keeping our firm at the leading edge of technology. His wealth of experience and strategic insights position him as a pivotal driver in our digital delivery to leverage technology for sustainable and efficient project solutions,” said Dilip Choudhuri, President & CEO.

White continues to drive the development of trustworthy design automation, streamlined collaboration, and multi-service digital models that reduce uncertainty and dramatically improve project outcomes. Utilizing smart technology and advanced design tools, he helps clients quickly explore more possibilities with greater confidence, reinforcing the firm’s reputation as an industry leader.





"I am privileged to lead Walter P Moore's digital strategy, focusing on harnessing technology to modernize project delivery methodologies, enhance operational efficiency, and drive transformative changes across the built environment," added White.

