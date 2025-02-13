Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,076 in the last 365 days.

New 30-Day Devotional TODAY, I UNDERSTAND Offers Practical, Biblical-Based Tools for Emotional and Spiritual Healing

Educator imparts spiritual wisdom and calls for faith in times of hardship in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Change is constant, but knowing how to respond to the ebb and flow of life is far less obvious. For Kerresha Strickland, learning to trust God’s will and grand design for her life is what saw her through many times of hardship. “Through my life experiences, I’ve come to understand how quickly things can change and the inner struggles that arise when learning to trust God’s purpose and grand design for my life,” Strickland says. And after finding the peace that comes with God’s presence, she felt called to pen a devotional to help others cope with and overcome their own inner struggles. 

In “Today, I Understand,” Strickland guides readers on a journey of emotional and spiritual healing through scripture, daily prayers, and self-reflection. While examining their personal struggles, readers are encouraged to exercise patience and grace throughout the healing process and find comfort in their faith. Sharing her testimony and spiritual wisdom, Strickland illustrates how there is strength in vulnerability, and her personal approach makes this insightful devotional a compassionate companion guide for anyone in search of spiritual renewal and peace. 

“Today, I Understand” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

About the Author:

Kerresha Strickland is an education consultant. Born in St. Andrew, Jamaica, she immigrated to the United States as a teenager. Formerly a features writer and copy editor for a newspaper, she earned a degree in journalism and public relations before transitioning to a career in education, working as a teacher and principal. A proud mother of three, she enjoys reading, journaling, and watching the sunsets in her free time. Today, I Understand is her first book.

For more information about the author and her book, please follow her at Get to Healing You (@get_to_healing_you) on Instagram. 

Media Contact:

Kerresha Gregory

skerresha@gmail.com 

Available for interviews: Author, Kerresha Gregory

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New 30-Day Devotional TODAY, I UNDERSTAND Offers Practical, Biblical-Based Tools for Emotional and Spiritual Healing

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more