Company Distilling Honors Keep Knoxville Beautiful as the March 2025 Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Supporting efforts to enhance Knoxville’s environmental health and beauty through education and community action.

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce Keep Knoxville Beautiful as the March 2025 recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This recognition highlights the nonprofit’s dedication to preserving Knoxville’s natural environment and fostering a sense of pride in the community.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful leads initiatives that focus on waste reduction, litter prevention, and beautification projects throughout the city. By engaging residents through clean-up events, educational programs, and public art installations, the organization inspires sustainable practices and community involvement to create a cleaner, greener Knoxville.

“Keep Knoxville Beautiful is making an incredible impact by empowering the community to protect and enhance the environment we all share,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are thrilled to support their work through our Gather Around Giving program.”

Company Distilling’s Gather Around Giving initiative provides grants and promotional resources to 12 non-profits annually, amplifying their efforts to make a difference in their communities.

For media inquiries, contact:

Courtney DeLaura

Media Coordinator

Company Distilling

media@companydistilling.com

(865) 805-6177

Keep Knoxville Beautiful Contact Information

Lizzie Gaver (she/her)

Executive Director

Keep Knoxville Beautiful

lizzie@keepknoxvillebeautiful.org

(865) 521-6957

