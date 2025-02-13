Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires Demaria Electric Motor Services, Inc.

Combination Adds to IPS’s Leading Electromechanical Services Network in California and Western United States

“By working together, we can deliver the most complete and comprehensive single-source solutions for electromechanical repair, field services, and new equipment to customers in California, with three well-equipped service centers and associated highly skilled field service teams,” said Al Barlow, Senior VP & Regional General Manager of the IPS Electromechanical Division. “These locations and skilled workforce will now become the largest such network in California.”

Founded in 1977 by Anthony Demaria, Demaria Electric has been the leading provider of electromechanical services in California and the Western US for 48 years. Over that time, the business grew into a second-generation electric motor repair services company under the continuing leadership of Anthony’s sons, Daniel and Gary Demaria.

"We’re excited to begin working with IPS,” said Daniel Demaria, President of Demaria Electric. “We conducted a very thoughtful search and were advised by Pete Smith of Birmingham, Alabama, before selecting IPS as our buyer. We wanted to be sure we found the right company for our employees and our customers and look forward to bringing IPS solutions to our customers in California.”

Demaria Electric enjoys a loyal customer following by providing electromechanical solutions utilizing high-quality standards and technical knowledge, investing in equipment, and performing these services with a highly skilled workforce. Demaria Electric offers 24/7 emergency response electric motor, pump, generator, crane and blower repair to customers in the petroleum, power generation, maritime and industrial manufacturing industries.

“The combination with Demaria Electric adds a respected industry provider to IPS’s leading power management and electromechanical service network,” said John Zuleger, IPS President and CEO. “In the Western US alone, IPS now brings an operational network featuring the largest base of highly skilled electricians, mechanics, and electromechanical technicians to customers seeking power management and electromechanical solutions for improved reliability in their processes and critical infrastructure.”

The Demaria Electric Paramount (Los Angeles) service center is equipped with 30 tons of lifting capacity and an 8-foot tank for performing high quality vacuum pressure impregnation electric motor repair. Their electric motor test stand is capable of testing motors up to 4160 AC / 500 DC. The company’s services include engineering and coil redesign, AC and DC motors and generators, computerized core loss testing, vibration spectrum testing, epoxy varnish application with a vacuum pressure impregnation system, and balancing to American Petroleum Institute (API) specifications.

IPS is committed to revolutionizing reliability and advancing its vision to Respond. Rethink. Resolve customer challenges. With the acquisition of Demaria Electric, IPS now manages a network of 93 locations, including 56 full-service electromechanical repair and remanufacturing centers and more than 15 power management remanufacturing

