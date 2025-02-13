Canon Lenses and Professional Digital Imaging Solutions Support Live Broadcast at the Big Game in New Orleans

Majority* of credentialed photographers utilized Canon equipment, including the EOS R1 mirrorless camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that the vast majority* of lenses utilized on the FOX live broadcast for the Big Game between Philadelphia and Kansas City on Sunday were on Canon.

More than 95 percent of the lenses used by FOX during the championship tilt in New Orleans were Canon, including 62 broadcast lenses for the live game broadcast and 29 of the 30 total lenses deployed for the pre and postgame shows.

Canon was also a ubiquitous presence for many of the credentialed photographers at the event, increasing its overall estimated market share of lenses used from 2024, including the extensive utilization of the EOS R1 mirrorless camera.

Canon’s footprint in the Big Easy for the title game included the Canon Professional Services (CPS) team on site to offer photographers technical support, equipment loan opportunities and clean-and-check services. As in years past, the CPS team brought in loaner gear to supplement cameras and lenses owned by Canon professionals, and Canon broadcast lens technicians were also in attendance to provide cleaning and maintenance services for Canon broadcast lenses to help ensure optimal image quality.

For the live broadcast, a total of 16 Canon UJ122x8.2 lenses were deployed in the stadium.* Three of those lenses featured new, on-demand optical units that helped extend the focus range with a fast aperture that provided a shallow depth of field at a distance requiring a BCTV telephoto field lens.

The CJ20ex5B IASE S, a versatile broadcast electronic news-gathering (ENG) camera, was used in the high SkyCam position, capitalizing on its telephoto reach without sacrificing wide-angle capability. Additionally, the C300 Mark III provided high 50-yard line shots.

“We are very proud that Canon’s equipment and service support could contribute to the Big Game, which remains one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager for Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Helping to provide the tools for photographers and broadcasters to document such an important moment for the culture is a privilege that means so much to us at Canon, and contributing to the enjoyment that millions of people derive from watching the game is a source of pride for our company.”



For still photographers, the EOS R1 camera – geared toward professionals that brings together Canon’s cutting-edge technology and combines top-class performance with the strong durability and high reliability sought in a flagship model – again played a major role for a signature sporting event.

“With more than 30 years of experience using Canon cameras, I couldn't be more pleased with the quality and reliability of their products, especially the new EOS R1,” said Steve Sanders, Kansas City’s team photographer. “As a professional who relies on all types of Canon gear every day, the versatility and outstanding quality of their equipment make Canon the clear choice for my team.



“Whenever we need assistance, the team at Canon Professional Services is always there for us, whether it’s for a cleaning, a loaner, or a repair,” he added. “The turnaround is so fast that we barely notice the gear is gone. As a professional, I can’t imagine working with any other brand. With Canon’s support, I always feel confident that I can take any project to the next level.”

Added Jamie Squire, Getty Images’ Chief Sports Photographer: “This was the first time using the new Canon R1’s during the Big Game and they performed beautifully. Even in lower lighting, shooting wide open at 2.8, the autofocus was fast and the images were crisp and razor sharp. The built-in ethernet port and transmission technology allowed me to send images to our team of editors and out into the world within moments of the capturing the action. Additionally, the customization of the buttons and controls allowed for a seamless experience while working, especially during a big event like this when there is no time to be messing around. The Canon system and the knowledge of how to use it provided me with the confidence to perform at my best.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

