Wilson Connectivity Named Winner in 2025 Merit Awards for Telecom

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Connectivity, the industry leader in cellular signal connectivity technology, has been recognized as a gold winner in the 2025 Merit Awards for Telecom. This honor celebrates Wilson Connectivity's commitment to transforming the telecom landscape through its leading-edge Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and revolutionary Private 5G+ solutions.

For over 20 years, Wilson Connectivity has been redefining connectivity with innovative, scalable systems that meet businesses' dynamic and evolving needs. With over 200 patents and a proven track record of delivering reliable and future-ready solutions, Wilson Connectivity has established itself as a trailblazer in the telecom industry.

Pioneering Telecom Innovation

Wilson Connectivity’s award-winning portfolio is centered on its Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions that eliminate dead zones and provide consistent, high-performance coverage. Wilson's systems, from Passive DAS for small locations to Active DAS for large and complex environments, have transformed connectivity in arenas, hospitals, shopping centers, and industrial facilities.

Wilson’s Private 5G+ platform is Complementing its DAS offerings, a cloud-managed solution enabling secure, scalable wireless access. The DAS and Private 5G+ systems empower enterprises to integrate groundbreaking technologies such as IoT and edge computing while ensuring flexibility, control, and superior performance.

“Winning this award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional solutions,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Connectivity. “We are committed to empowering businesses with innovative, reliable, and future-focused connectivity in an increasingly digital world.”

Broad Impact Across Industries

Wilson Connectivity has driven remarkable transformation across industries where connectivity is mission-critical:

: Ball Arena in Denver relies on Wilson’s DAS to support over 21,000 fans with seamless communication and high-speed streaming during events. Healthcare : Montreal Shriner’s Hospital overcame signal-blocking construction challenges with Wilson’s solutions, ensuring reliable communication for life-critical operations.

: Montreal Shriner’s Hospital overcame signal-blocking construction challenges with Wilson’s solutions, ensuring reliable communication for life-critical operations. Retail: Westfield Sydney's operations and customer experiences are powered by Wilson's cutting-edge connectivity.





Future-Proofing Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity’s solutions deliver unparalleled adaptability, covering frequencies from 150 MHz to 5GHz. This enables businesses to consolidate infrastructure for technologies ranging from 2-way radios to mid-band 5G and private networks. The company’s open, modular architectures ensure that enterprises meet today’s connectivity needs, but also prepare to scale with emerging technologies like IoT and edge computing.

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at work, at home, and on the road.

