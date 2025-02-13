AER Board appoints Rob Morgan as new Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 13, 2025 – The Board of Directors of the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is pleased to announce Mr. Rob Morgan will join the AER on February 18, 2025, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“With decades of industry experience as a petroleum engineer and corporate executive, Rob comes to the AER with a strong perspective on the current issues facing both the oil and gas industry and the regulator,” said Duncan Au, AER Board Chair. “Through the Premier of Alberta, the provincial government has articulated its aspirational goal to support Canada’s economic development by increasing oil and gas production and accessing new export markets. The AER is a key element of this process. Rob brings industry expertise and depth of skills and knowledge that will help the AER turn the page, as it moves forward as a responsible and effective regulator that achieves its objectives for the benefit of all Albertans and Canadians.

“Rob brings a broad base of expertise, most recently as the President and CEO of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (Strathcona). He is known for his strategic leadership and fostering operational excellence with leading energy companies,” added Mr. Au. “He has a strong commitment to innovation and value creation. The Board of Directors is confident that he brings the skills and expertise needed for the AER to increase effectiveness without compromising its responsibilities to all stakeholders.”

As a professional engineer with almost 40 years of industry experience, Rob Morgan began his career as a field production engineer with Murphy Oil. Throughout his career, he has been deeply involved in core operations of the upstream oil and gas industry, progressively taking on greater responsibilities. He held roles encompassing field operations, health, safety, and environmental protection, as well as all engineering functions. Rob has also been responsible for forecasting, budgeting, and corporate reporting, alongside business development and product marketing. As President and CEO of Strathcona, he demonstrated breadth of leadership, overseeing significant growth and transformation in a short period of time resulting in Strathcona becoming the fifth largest liquids weighted producer in Canada with 185,000 boe per day and 1,000 employees.

“I am grateful to the Board and CEO Search Committee for this opportunity,” said Mr. Morgan, incoming AER Chief Executive Officer. “I’m steadfast in my belief that a modern, efficient, and effective regulator can provide the necessary safeguards for the environment while ensuring industry can deliver on the safe and innovative development of Alberta’s resources.”

About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy and mineral resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca .

