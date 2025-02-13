Flow Cytometry Market Size to Worth USD 12.11 Billion by 2034

The global flow cytometry market size is evaluated at USD 6.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 12.11 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flow cytometry market size was valued at 5.71 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 6.13 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.11 billion by 2034, with a 7.8% CAGR between 2025 and 2034, According to Precedence Research.

The ongoing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industries, technological advancements in developing innovative solutions, globally increasing number of flow cytometry facilities and rising patient volume demanding advanced diagnostic tools is driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Flow Cytometry Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market by holding 39.76% of the market share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The reagents and consumables segment is expanding at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2025 to 2034.

The bead-based segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period.

By application, the clinical segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% over the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% over the forecast period.

Flow Cytometry Market Overview

Flow cytometry is a potential laboratory test utilizing laser for analyzing cells or particles in various medical research fields such as immunology, virology, molecular biology, cancer biology, and infectious disease surveillance among others.

Advancements in flow cytometry technology as multi-parameter flow cytometry, surging investments and strategic alliances by various biopharmaceutical companies and research organizations, increased accessibility and affordability, growing demand for personalized medicine and rising patient volume suffering from infectious disorders, immune system issues and cancer are driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Major Trends in the Flow Cytometry Market

Integration of AI : The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in flow cytometry represents a major breakthrough in improving data analysis with increased efficiency and accuracy for diagnostic procedures leading to better patient outcomes and more productive research. Utilizing sophisticated AI-based algorithms assists in generating useful information from complex datasets.

: The represents a major breakthrough in improving data analysis with increased efficiency and accuracy for diagnostic procedures leading to better patient outcomes and more productive research. Utilizing sophisticated AI-based algorithms assists in generating useful information from complex datasets. Advancements of multiplexing capabilities : Single-cell analysis has changed dramatically owing to flow cytometry's improved multiplexing capabilities. The high-dimensional analytic capabilities of modern flow cytometers enable researchers to analyse complex cellular phenotypes precisely, clarify signalling pathways and in evaluating immunological responses.

: Single-cell analysis has changed dramatically owing to flow cytometry's improved multiplexing capabilities. The high-dimensional analytic capabilities of modern flow cytometers enable researchers to analyse complex cellular phenotypes precisely, clarify signalling pathways and in evaluating immunological responses. Growing cases of immunological disorders : The rise in immunological illnesses is one of the major driving factor for the global expansion of the flow cytometry market as they are essential for the diagnosis, continuous monitoring and study of immune-mediated diseases.

: The rise in immunological illnesses is one of the major driving factor for the global expansion of the flow cytometry market as they are essential for the diagnosis, continuous monitoring and study of immune-mediated diseases. Increasing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industries : The rising investments for advancing R&D and the increasing merger and acquisition activities among major market participants from the biopharmaceutical industry is propelling the growth of flow cytometry market.

: The rising investments for advancing R&D and the increasing merger and acquisition activities among major market participants from the biopharmaceutical industry is propelling the growth of flow cytometry market. Rising Focus on Expanding Bioanalytical Services : With increasing demand for flow cytometry technologies in various clinical and research settings for enhancing patient care by improved cell analysis of blood samples, rising investments by biopharmaceutical companies and growing patient volume is encouraging various bioanalytical service providing companies to expand their services portfolio in various regions across the globe thereby enabling patients to make informed decisions.

: With increasing demand for flow cytometry technologies in various clinical and research settings for enhancing patient care by improved cell analysis of blood samples, rising investments by biopharmaceutical companies and growing patient volume is encouraging various bioanalytical service providing companies to expand their services portfolio in various regions across the globe thereby enabling patients to make informed decisions. For instance, in January 2025, Champions Oncology Inc., a leading technology-driven oncology research organization declared remarkable advancements in expanding its bioanalytical services portfolio by integrating with multiple global Cytek Aurora flow cytometers.

Opportunities in the Flow Cytometry Market

In November 2024 , ChromaTwist, a leader in large Stokes shift fluorescent dyes for flow cytometry achieved the Innovate UK Smart grant for co-funding a £0.5 million project which aims at enhancing ChromaTwist’s novel dyes to make cells and cellular structures stand more clearly during bio-imaging.

, ChromaTwist, a leader in large Stokes shift fluorescent dyes for flow cytometry achieved the Innovate UK Smart grant for co-funding a £0.5 million project which aims at enhancing ChromaTwist’s novel dyes to make cells and cellular structures stand more clearly during bio-imaging. In May 2024, KCAS Bio, a leading international Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing comprehensive GLP-compliant bioanalytical and biomarker development testing services partnered with Crux Biolabs, a leading provider of flow cytometry and bioanalytical services. The alliance aims at providing harmonized and advanced spectral flow cytometry services across the U.S., Europe and Australia ultimately supporting the global demands in clinical research by utilizing the Cytek Aurora platform.

Flow Cytometry Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR 2025-2034 7.8% Market Size in 2024 USD 5.71 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 6.13 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 12.11 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End-Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Regional Analysis:

U.S. Flow Cytometry Market Size to Reach USD 4.30 Bn by 2034

The U.S. flow cytometry market size is evaluated at USD 2.17 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach around USD 4.30 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.87% from 2025 to 2034.

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure: North America’s Dominance to Sustain

North America held the largest share of the flow cytometry market in 2024. The region is expected to dominate the market for the duration of the projected period. The disproportionate healthcare expenditure and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the United States is driving the market dominance.

Additionally, the rising demand for flow cytometry solutions for advancing diagnostic procedures, presence of the well-established pharmaceutical business as well as the vast research activities conducted by biopharmaceutical corporations and research institutes are contributing to the market growth. In 2023, North America held a 41.20% revenue share, dominating the flow cytometry market. This is mostly due to the well-established pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructures, expanding bioanalytical services portfolios and increasing demand for flow cytometry systems ideal for both clinical and research settings.

Expanding pharma and biotech industries to Boost Asia’s Growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the flow cytometry market during the forecast period. Propelled by the expanding medical biotechnology sector in developing nations like China and India. Additionally, the increased focus on research and development activities by regional companies to scale up new flow cytometry solutions is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, ongoing advancements in the study of infectious diseases and cancer are predicted to have a major impact on the expansion of the regional market.

The flow cytometry market in India is thriving owing to the presence of large population base, rising geriatric volume, increasing incidences of immunological disease and cancer. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities, support from government and growing number of diagnostic facilities equipped with advanced instruments for enhancing research activities and patient care is expected to drive the market growth.

For example, as part of its strategy to grow its diagnostics network, in April 2023, Lupin Limited announced the opening of its new Regional Reference Laboratory in Karnataka, India. The laboratory offers a wide variety of diagnostic services such as molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology among others.

Flow Cytometry Market Segments Outlook:

By Product Outlook

The instruments segment dominated the flow cytometry market in 2024 due to the ongoing advancements in generating innovative instrument designs, the need for highly effective interchangeable parts, the use of flow cytometry in the treatment of more recent illnesses and a surge in research and development activities in this field. Furthermore, the rising demand for flow cytometry analysis, reagents and consumables is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Additionally, growing focus on enhancing instrument performance and increasing accessibility and affordability in emerging countries is facilitating in advancing healthcare with better patient outcomes.

By Technology Outlook

The cell-based segment held the major share of the flow cytometry market in 2024.

The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the advancements in multi-parameter analysis, growing focus on improving personalized immunotherapy strategies, surging demand for early detection of chronic diseases and the ongoing developments in enhancing the efficacy of fluorescent dyes, cell labelling techniques and data analysis software.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of cell-based flow cytometry in clinical settings is aiding in improving monitoring of disease progression, detecting subgroups of patients and also in assessing the efficacy of treatments.

By Application

The research segment led the flow cytometry market in 2024. The rising demand for goods and services through the increasing R&D investments in the biopharmaceutical and research institutes is driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing need for precision medicine, integration of AI and machine learning tools and support from government bodies is expected to boost the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

For example, in February 2024, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) gave out an estimated USD 100 million in grants to support the state's cancer research initiatives, and the committee approved an estimated USD 73 million for 46 academic research grants.

By End-use Outlook

The universities segment dominated the flow cytometry market in 2024 owing to their focused efforts in translational and foundational research. By using their capacity to break down biological systems, examine immunological responses and researching disease pathways are driving the market demand of these methods to advance patient care. Additionally, the development of new flow cytometry research facilities propels market expansion.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Flow Cytometry Market

Flow cytometry is an essential procedure in health, pharmaceutical and various fields of medical research. A lot of companies focus on developing and upscaling the efficiency of products to enhance flow cytometry.

Some of the major companies are Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Sysmex Corporation, Stratedigm, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Sony Biotechnology, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Latest Announcements:

In May 2024 , Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd, a leader in innovative life science research technologies announced a strategic alliance with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences for providing researchers with a turnkey solution for hands-free washed sample preparation for flow cytometry. Namyong Kim, CEO of Curiox Biosystems said that, “Our alliance with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is not just about combining technologies; it's about combining our strengths to empower the scientiﬁc community. By addressing the challenges of standardization, automation, and reproducibility head-on, we are paving the way for signiﬁcant advancements in research and healthcare.”

, Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd, a leader in innovative life science research technologies announced a strategic alliance with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences for providing researchers with a turnkey solution for hands-free washed sample preparation for flow cytometry. Namyong Kim, CEO of Curiox Biosystems said that, “Our alliance with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is not just about combining technologies; it's about combining our strengths to empower the scientiﬁc community. By addressing the challenges of standardization, automation, and reproducibility head-on, we are paving the way for signiﬁcant advancements in research and healthcare.” In September 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the expansion of its bioanalytical laboratory services in Sweden. The facility will be equipped with advanced instruments to provide GLP-compliant bioanalytical services such as flow cytometry, cell-based assays, chromatography among others for all phases of drug development and will open in Q4 2025. Leon Wyszkowski, president of analytical services for Thermo Fisher Scientific, said that, “We are thrilled to expand our bioanalytical footprint in Europe. Our presence in Sweden will support our customers with accurate and timely data, empowering them to make informed decisions.”

What is Going Around the Globe?

In January 2025 , BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company and Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions for arranging scientific discoveries entered into a framework collaboration agreement for validating and expediting robotic arm integration with BD flow cytometry instruments leading accelerated drug discovery and development processes.

, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company and Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions for arranging scientific discoveries entered into a framework collaboration agreement for validating and expediting robotic arm integration with BD flow cytometry instruments leading accelerated drug discovery and development processes. In July 2024 , BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), declared a global collaboration agreement with Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic information services. The alliance aims at development, manufacturing and commercialization of flow-cytometry-based companion diagnostics (CDx) for advancing personalized health care.

, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), declared a global collaboration agreement with Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic information services. The alliance aims at development, manufacturing and commercialization of flow-cytometry-based companion diagnostics (CDx) for advancing personalized health care. In June 2023, the world-renowned medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) announced the global commercial launch of a new automated device, the BD FACSDuet Premium Sample Preparation System that uses flow cytometry integrated with liquid-handling robotics to prepare samples for clinical diagnostics. This tool allows for a full "walkaway" workflow solution that is intended to increase reproducibility and standardization in cellular diagnostics.



The research report categorizes the Flow Cytometry Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

Instruments Cell Analyzers Cell Sorters

Reagents & Consumables

Accessories

Software

Services



By Technology

Cell-based

Bead-based

By Application

Research



Pharmaceutical



Drug Discovery Stem Cell In Vitro Toxicity Apoptosis Cell Sorting Cell Cycle Analysis Immunology Cell Viability

Industrial

Clinical



Cancer Organ Transplantation Immunodeficiency Hematology



By End-Use

Universities

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotech

Other Institutions



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



