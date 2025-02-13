Company Distilling Honors Restoring Responders with a Gather Around Giving Grant

Supporting the mental health and wellness of first responders who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Thompson's Station, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling proudly announces Restoring Responders as the May 2025 recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This partnership highlights the nonprofit’s commitment to providing essential mental health resources to first responders.

Restoring Responders offers counseling, peer support, and wellness programs tailored to the unique challenges faced by first responders, including firefighters, police officers, and EMTs. By addressing stress, trauma, and burnout, the organization helps ensure these everyday heroes can continue serving their communities while maintaining their own well-being.

“First responders work tirelessly to protect and care for others, often at the expense of their own mental health,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are honored to support Restoring Responders in their mission to provide these essential workers with the resources they need to thrive.”

Company Distilling’s Gather Around Giving initiative awards grants and promotional support to 12 non-profits annually, helping amplify their missions and extend their reach within their communities.

For media inquiries, contact:

Courtney DeLaura

Media Coordinator

Company Distilling

media@companydistilling.com

(865) 805-6177

Courtney DeLaura Company Distilling (865) 805-6177 media@companydistilling.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.