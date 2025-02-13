Submit Release
Company Distilling Honors Junior Achievement of East Tennessee as Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Supporting financial literacy and entrepreneurship education for young leaders across East Tennessee.

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling has selected Junior Achievement of East Tennessee as a 2024/2025 Gather Around Giving grant recipient, an initiative designed to uplift organizations driving positive change in their communities.

Junior Achievement of East Tennessee empowers over 36,000 K-12 students in 24 East Tennessee counties by teaching essential financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship skills. Through hands-on programs and mentorship, JAET prepares young people for success in the real world, fostering a generation of future innovators and leaders.

Company Distilling's Gather Around Giving program provides monthly grants and promotional support to 12 non-profits annually, amplifying their missions and expanding their community impact.

