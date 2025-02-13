Florida State Parks Foundation, Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation to provide beach matting at 7 state parks

New, accessible beach matting leads to the beach at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven of Florida’s award-winning state parks have received new accessible beach matting through a continued partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation.Amelia Island (Jacksonville), Big Talbot Island (Jacksonville), Little Talbot Island (Jacksonville), Anastasia (St. Augustine), Oleta River (North Miami Beach), Bill Baggs Cape Florida (Key Biscayne) and Lovers Key (Bonita Springs) state parks each received matting.The Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation made a generous contribution of $100,000 to provide for the matting, which will allow for people who use mobility devices or need assistance navigating sandy terrain to better explore Florida’s world-class beaches.Florida State Parks manages more than 100 miles of beaches, many of which are regularly featured on annual “best-of” lists and rankings.“We believe the best beaches in the world are found within Florida’s state parks, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy them,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Surfing’s Evolution has been one of our most dedicated partners for several years, and we appreciate their continued support of our state’s parks and beaches.”Famed surfer Ron DiMenna and his wife Lynne founded Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Inc., to recognize the importance of the beach and surfing lifestyle in Florida and protect these beaches for future generations to enjoy.Since 2021, Surfing’s Evolution has provided a wide range of beach-focused support to Florida’s state parks, including:- Beach wheelchairs at all coastal state parks.- Floating wheelchairs at 10 state parks.- Seven all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) or utility task vehicles (UTVs) to assist resource management at seven coastal state parks.“We are proud to support the people who care for our beaches and expand accessibility to everyone who loves to visit and explore them,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “This matting helps to ensure that people who use mobility can not only see the beach but also truly explore and enjoy it.”

