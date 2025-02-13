SEALSQ’s Next-Generation AI and Quantum Security: Integrating WISeAI’s Decentralized Model

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that is integrating WISeAI’s decentralized model into its end-to-end quantum platform, creating a secure, transparent, and equitable AI boosted by quantum computing.

This approach enables secure data markets where data exchange is protected, ensuring privacy and fair compensation. Multi-dimensional AI models will learn from real-world experiences through simulations and agent-based modeling. Verifiable AI mechanisms, such as federated learning and blockchain, will ensure responsible development and deployment. AI solution exchanges will provide platforms for individuals and businesses to access, develop, and contribute to AI solutions tailored to diverse needs.

By decentralizing AI, SEALSQ aims to democratize innovation, empower individuals and small businesses to participate in AI advancements, create valuable solutions, and capture economic benefits. This transformation has the potential to unlock trillions in economic value by addressing critical challenges in healthcare, education, and other sectors. Decentralized AI will also help build a more equitable and inclusive future by reducing biases and promoting fair access to AI-driven opportunities.

To further enhance security within this ecosystem, SEALSQ is integrating WISeAI.IO 2.0, a cutting-edge machine-learning tool into its quantum platform. WISeAI.IO 2.0 is specifically designed to monitor behavior and activities within a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) system, identifying any abnormal patterns or suspicious activities. By analyzing large volumes of data related to certificate issuance, revocation, and usage, WISeAI algorithms establish a behavioral baseline, flagging deviations as potential security threats such as unauthorized certificate issuance or suspicious usage. This capability is essential in detecting and mitigating attacks on Roots of Trust (RoTs).

In cybersecurity, a RoT serves as the foundational trusted entity or component that enables secure operations within a system. It ensures the integrity, authenticity, and confidentiality of digital transactions and communications. Typically, RoTs are highly protected and tamper-resistant, making them crucial for establishing trust in digital ecosystems.

WISeAI.IO 2.0 is being trained on data collected by SEALSQ sensors, authenticated by WISeKey’s RoT, and reinforced with post-quantum technologies. This enables WISeAI to detect anomalies by interpreting the flow of information and identifying potential security threats. WISeAI can process vast amounts of threat intelligence data, including known attack patterns, malware signatures, and security vulnerabilities. Through advanced machine learning techniques, it can detect emerging attack patterns or zero-day vulnerabilities, allowing security teams to proactively respond and fortify RoTs against evolving threats.

Additionally, WISeAI enhances authentication and identity verification within PKI systems. By analyzing multiple factors such as user behavior, device characteristics, and contextual information, WISeAI establishes a risk-based authentication framework. This adaptive security model evaluates the risk associated with authentication attempts and triggers additional security steps—or denies access—if suspicious activity is detected. This ensures that only authorized users with trusted digital identities can access RoTs, preventing unauthorized intrusions.

Beyond real-time threat detection, WISeAI leverages predictive analytics to anticipate potential security breaches. By analyzing historical data, its algorithms identify patterns that indicate an increased risk of compromise. This proactive approach enables security teams to reinforce RoTs before vulnerabilities can be exploited. Furthermore, WISeAI assists in prioritizing security measures and optimizing resource allocation based on the likelihood and potential impact of various cyberattacks.

At this pivotal moment, all stakeholders must take action. Businesses must adopt decentralized AI models to foster innovation and security, governments should support collaborative ecosystems with policies that encourage responsible AI deployment, and individuals must develop AI literacy and actively contribute to this evolving landscape. By working together, we can unlock AI’s full potential and build a more secure, prosperous, and inclusive future for all.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.