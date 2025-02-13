CALLING ALL PODCASTERS: Psychedelic Science 2025 Unveils Dedicated Podcast Studio, Expanding the Dialogue in Psychedelic Research and Education

The first-ever dedicated podcast recording area at a Psychedelic Science conference offers podcasters a prime location to capture conversations with scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders shaping the future of the psychedelic ecosystem

Limited, high-demand recording slots are available, with select high-reach podcasts qualifying for on-stage recordings with live audiences

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), the largest psychedelic conference in the world, hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), announces an exciting addition to PS2025: a dedicated podcast studio designed to capture and amplify the extraordinary conversations happening at the world's leading psychedelic conference.

Registration is now open for podcasters with recording pods at the heart of the Convention Center providing a dynamic space to capture the event’s energy and amplify its transformative conversations. Conference passes and recording slots are limited; vetted podcasters should apply for media credentials and reservations now using this form .

Podcast Studio Details:

Exclusive Access: Opportunities for podcasters to engage directly with speakers, workshop facilitators, and thought leaders.

Select podcasts with significant audiences can host live, interactive episodes on main stages. Rates: $200 for 60-minute sessions or $250 for 90-minute sessions.



Building on the tremendous success of PS2023, which attracted more than 12,000 attendees and 350+ national and international media representatives, the 2025 conference returns to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on June 16-20. The five-day event is expected to match or exceed previous attendance as leaders explore the frontiers of psychedelic research, therapy, policy, and culture.

The previous Psychedelic Science conference featured renowned speakers, including bestselling author Michael Pollan, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research at Mount Sinai Dr. Rachel Yehuda, the late pioneering researcher Roland Griffiths, Ph.D., Colorado Governor Jared Polis, psychiatrist and author Dr. Julie Holland, GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons, two time U.S. Olympian and Olympic silver medalist Sasha Cohen, Former Texas Governor and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, MAPS founder Rick Doblin, Ph.D., and integrative medicine pioneer Andrew Weil, M.D. PS2025 promises to continue this tradition of bringing diverse voices from science, sports, entertainment, business, and academia together.

"Podcasters have become essential storytellers in the psychedelic movement, creating intimate spaces for authentic dialogue about science, healing, and transformation. Through their platforms, they've helped millions understand the complexities and possibilities of the psychedelic field. PS2025 recognizes podcasts' crucial role in bridging research, practice, and public understanding while fostering meaningful conversations that reach far beyond conference walls."

Kevin Cranford, Communications Officer, MAPS

The conference features an exceptional lineup of workshops and programming, including:

Pioneering research in MDMA-assisted therapy and psilocybin studies

Neuroscience breakthroughs and clinical applications

Indigenous wisdom and ethical frameworks

Legal and policy developments

End-of-life care and addiction treatment

Cultural transformation and community building

Podcasters should plan to bring their recording equipment. For qualified shows, PS2025 offers the unique opportunity to record live episodes on the conference's main stages, creating an interactive experience with live audiences. KCSA Strategic Communications , PS2025's media partner, will be available to facilitate select guest booking and interview opportunities with conference speakers and industry leaders. Don't miss this unique opportunity to be part of the world's largest conference of psychedelic leaders, researchers, and innovators.

"We expect podcast studio slots to fill quickly given the caliber of speakers and unprecedented interest in psychedelic science. We strongly encourage podcasters to apply now to secure their preferred recording times and maximize opportunities for high-profile guest bookings."

Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, the public relations firm representing both MAPS and PS2025

For questions about podcast opportunities, guest booking assistance, or other media inquiries contact: media@psychedelicscience.org.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

Legal Disclaimer:

