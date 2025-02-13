Submit Release
Snowmobile Accident in Milton

Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre
603-744-5470
February 13, 2025

Milton, NH – On February 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile accident on Primary 351 in Milton. Rachel Dame, 22, of Milton was riding to Wakefield with her father. At a sharp left turn, Dame inadvertently hit the throttle which caused her to go straight through the corner and into a patch of small trees.

After calling 911, Dame’s father was able to transport her by snowmobile to an awaiting ambulance on Route 16. Dame was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators to ride within your capabilities and to ride with a partner when possible in case of emergencies.

