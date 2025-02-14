Top Growth Driver In The Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2025: Surge In Cardiovascular Diseases Fuels Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Projected Growth Rate for the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market?

Looking ahead, cardiac rehabilitation market is anticipated to see robust growth in the next few years. The market size is expected to hit $2.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This growth can be credited to an increasing awareness and government initiatives, surge in geriatric population, shift towards home-based and virtual cardiac rehabilitation programs, rising adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation, and an increased demand for efficient preventative measures. The dominating trends include the integration of artificial intelligence, incorporation of machine learning, advanced exercise equipment, and innovations in remote monitoring systems and wearable devices.

How are Cardiovascular Diseases Driving the Rehabilitation Market?

Cardiovascular diseases CVDs, being a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, acts as a vital propellant for the upward trend of the cardiac rehabilitation market. The surge in cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, tobacco use among others. Moreover, circumstances like higher alcohol intake, air pollution, socioeconomic factors like poverty and stress also put the heart at risk. This intervention focuses on regular physical activity to improve circulation, augment overall cardiovascular function and, consequently, reduce the risk of future heart-related events.

Who are the Key Players in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market?

Some of the major companies operating in the rehabilitation market involve Optum Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Company, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Omron Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, and Epic Systems Corporation among others.

What Emerging Innovation is Pushing the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forward?

To improve accessibility for patients, technological innovation in the cardiac rehabilitation market has taken center stage. The advent of the virtual delivery model, a remote healthcare service that allows patients to engage in medical programs through digital platforms has revolutionized patient care. As an example, in January 2023, Sharecare launched an Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation ICR initiative named the 'Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program'. The main goal was to enhance health outcomes for individuals with cardiovascular disease by providing easier access to effective cardiac rehabilitation.

How is the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Segmented?

The market can be segmented according to:

1 By Product: Elliptical Trainer, Stabilization ball, Treadmill, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Rower, Other Products

2 By Disease Type: Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Myocardial Infarction, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting, Coronary Artery Disease, Other Disease Types

3 By End-User: Rehab Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

It delves further into subsegments:

1 By Elliptical Trainer: Standard, Recumbent, Compact

2 By Stabilization Ball: Standard, Weighted, Anti-Burst

3 Treadmill: Manual, Motorized, Folding

4 Heart Rate Monitor: Chest Strap, Wrist-Based, Smartwatch etc.

Which Regions Dominate the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market?

North America led as the largest region in the cardiac rehabilitation market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The cardiac rehabilitation market's report includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

