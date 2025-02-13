E-Commerce Logistics Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 3,721.53 Billion Driven by an 22.3% CAGR From 2025 to 2034

E-Commerce Logistics Market

The exponential growth of online shopping and digital commerce platforms is driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘦-𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑,𝟕𝟐𝟏.𝟓𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝟐𝟐.𝟑% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟎𝟎.𝟕𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:E-commerce logistics is defined as a supply chain of a firm's online consumer orders being gratified. It is the procedure of acquiring a commodity from the point of manufacturing to the position at which it is conveyed to consumers. It includes handling inventory, shipping, warehousing, and dissemination.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:An e-commerce firm has an efficacious management system for logistics. They are required to handle their inventories, plans, and prophecies so they can have sufficient products in the course of zenith sales periods. The modification of consumer shopping motifs has caused a foundational shift in retail logistics functioning pushing the e-commerce logistics market demand.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• Amazon Logistics• DHL eCommerce• FedEx Corporation• UPS Supply Chain Solutions• XPO Logistics• Alibaba Group (Cainiao Network)• JD Logistics• SF Express• Deutsche Post DHL Group• C.H. Robinson• DSV Panalpina• Kuehne + Nagel• Nippon Express• GXO Logistics• Maersk (E-commerce Logistics)𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: There has been a surge in areas such as mechanized sorting systems, AI-fuelled path maximization, independent conveyance vehicles, and blockchain-dependent tracing solutions, boosting the demand for e-commerce logistics market growth.𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: Warehouse and dissemination framework augmentation plays an important part in e-commerce logistics by sanctioning firms to provide speedier conveyance and enhance customer satisfaction.𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Automation instrumentations such as robotic categorizing systems, independent vehicles, and drones are improving functional productivity, decreasing human mistakes, and accelerating delivery times.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The e-commerce logistics market segmentation is based on service type, operational mode, business model, and region.• By service type analysis, the transportation segment held the largest market share. This is due to speedy growth in last-mile delivery services. The amalgamation of AI-fuelled route maximization and real-time tracing potential has notably improved the efficacy of conveyance services.• By business model analysis, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is primarily due to the unequaled rise in direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the e-commerce logistics market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the speedy acquisition of mechanized warehouse solutions and the amalgamation of AI into logistics functioning.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's elevated smartphone reach, which has caused the usage of e-commerce platforms and progressive digital payment framework, fuels the regional market expansion.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the growth rate of the e-commerce logistics market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2025 to 2034.Which business model segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the e-commerce logistics market?The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the market report?The quantitative units covered in the market report are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟕𝟐𝟏.𝟓𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟐.𝟑% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Immunotherapy Drugs Market :Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market:Protein Ice Cream Market:Specialty Enzymes Market:Mushroom Extracts Market:5G Smart Farming Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 