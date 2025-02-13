5G Testing Equipment Market Projected to Reach $5,084.10 Million by 2034, Fueled by 9.8% CAGR

5G Testing Equipment Market

The growing acquisition of 5G networks across several industries worldwide is a prominent factor driving the 5G testing equipment market.

These testing solutions are important for sanctioning presentation, momentum, and dependency of 5G infrastructure.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5G testing equipment market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The 5G testing equipment market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 5,084.10 million by 2034. It was valued at USD 2,006.70 million in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝟓𝐆 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?Contemporary inventions such as self-driving cars, the IoT, and virtual reality are driving the subsequent dramatic change. They will offer a sizeable enhancement in bandwidth and latency scaling down to fuel these progressions. Contemporary 5G progressions permit speed up to 100 times speedier than prevailing cellular connections and latency in the 1 millisecond range.5G testing indicates more than conforming the flashing download speeds, excellent low latency, and sweeping coverage density. The demand for elevated data speeds, low latency, and enhanced connectivity is impacting the 5G testing equipment market growth favorably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝟓𝐆 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟓𝐆 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Anritsu• Artiza Networks, Inc.• EXFO Inc.• Fortive• Intertek Group Plc• Keysight Technologies• MACOM• Rohde & Schwarz𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In February 2023, Anritsu instigated the Field Master MS2070A, a mobile scope examiner for RF testing up to 3 GHz in the field, lab, and manufacturing establishments.• In February 2023, Keysight Technologies instigated the E7515R, a framework imitation solution customized for 5G redcap and CIOT technologies such as industrial sensors and wearables.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?• Technological Progressions: Progressions in technologies such as network slicing, beamforming, and huge MIMO are generating a requirement for specific testing instruments. For instance, in June 2024, Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI initiated cohesive framework test solutions outlined to reinforce open radio commercialization.• Growing Demand for Low Latency 5G Networks: The demand for accelerated, low latency 5G networks has escalated as industries amalgamate more IoT solutions involving smart sensors and connected gadgets, which need meticulous testing to sanction network dependability, presentation, and scalability. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on 5G testing equipment market sales.• Escalating Aggregate of Data Centers: The augmentation of the market is impacted by the growing aggregate of data centers being set up worldwide. A sizeable surge in data congestion is expected as the demand for data processing and storage rises.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest 5G testing equipment market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the premature positioning of 5G networks and sizeable funding in R&D by critical technology contenders.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. By Equipment Outlook• Oscilloscopes• Signal and Spectrum Analyzers• Vector Signal Generators• Network Analyzers• OthersBy Revenue Source Outlook• New• RentalBy Application Outlook• Lab Testing• Performance Testing• Wireless and RF TestingBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the 5G testing equipment market?The global market was valued at USD 2,006.70 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 5,084.10 million by 2034.Which segment by revenue source dominated the 5G testing equipment market in 2024?In 2024, the rental segment dominated the 5G testing equipment market.What are the segments covered in the market?The segments covered in the market are equipment, revenue source, and application.By equipment, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2034?The network analyzers segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. 