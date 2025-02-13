Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market to Reach USD 3,649.5 Million by 2032 at a 6.3% of CAGR

Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market

The global swine respiratory diseases treatment market is expected to grow from USD 1,978.1 million in 2022 to USD 3,649.5 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory infections in swine populations, with Mycoplasma pneumonia leading the causative agent segment, holding a 35.2% market share in 2021. Swine respiratory diseases are categorized into acute infections that spread rapidly but are short-lived, such as swine influenza, classical swine fever, and PRRS, and chronic conditions like Mycoplasma pneumonia and pleuropneumonia, which persist for extended periods. While acute outbreaks tend to be self-limiting, chronic conditions cause prolonged economic losses due to reduced growth rates and increased treatment costs.The demand for effective vaccines, antibiotics, and biosecurity measures is expected to surge in the coming decade as farmers and veterinarians seek solutions to control infections and improve herd health. The industry will also benefit from advancements in diagnostics and precision livestock farming technologies to detect and manage diseases early.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:
The swine respiratory diseases treatment market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.
Mycoplasma pneumonia led the causative agent segment with a 35.2% market share in 2021.
Swine influenza, classical swine fever, and PRRS are among the acute respiratory diseases, while Mycoplasma pneumonia and pleuropneumonia are chronic conditions.
Increased disease prevalence and rising treatment costs are driving the demand for vaccines, antibiotics, and biosecurity solutions.
Technological advancements in diagnostics and disease management will further support market expansion.

𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Category 1 : These diseases affect a significant number of pigs and may be hazardous, but they only last a short time. The costs associated with this category are limited1. Swine influenza, classical swine fever, pneumonic pseudorabies, porcine circovirus-associated illness, and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) are examples of diseases in this category.Category 2 : These diseases affect a large number of pigs for an extended period. Mycoplasma pneumonia and pleuropneumonia are the most common syndromes in this category, as is atrophic rhinitis.The USA accounted for 52.9% of the North American swine respiratory diseases treatment market in 2021. The swine respiratory disease treatment market in Germany is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the next ten years. The swine respiratory disease treatment market in Japan is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next ten years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
Several factors are driving the growth of the swine respiratory diseases treatment market:
Rising awareness of economic impact : Awareness of the economic impact of swine respiratory diseases and the need for effective treatments is driving market expansion.
Increasing pork consumption : The increase in global pork consumption, driven by population growth, changing dietary habits, and economic growth, necessitates maintaining healthy pig herds, thus driving the market.
Advancements in veterinary medicine : Advancements in veterinary medicine and innovative therapies are improving efficacy, safety, and overall outcomes, increasing the demand for swine respiratory treatment products.
Growing prevalence of swine respiratory diseases : The increasing occurrence of swine respiratory diseases, such as PRRS, swine influenza, and PCVAD, is a significant driver due to the economic losses they cause.
Increased investment in animal health : Rising investments in animal health infrastructure, diagnosis, treatment, and preventive measures reflect a growing recognition of the importance of animal health and welfare.
Government initiatives: Government investments in the pig industry, particularly aimed at supporting large pig farmers, are expected to drive demand for effective treatments.
Rising number of foodborne and zoonotic diseases : Demand for swine respiratory disease treatment options is increasing due to the rising number of foodborne and zoonotic diseases.
Emphasis on disease prevention : An increasing focus on disease prevention and biosecurity, especially in North America, is driving the use of vaccines to ensure disease-free pork production.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝
Zoetis; Bayer AG; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Elanco Animal Health (Sub. Eli Lilly); Virbac; Norbrook; Ceva Santé Animale; Intervet Inc., (Sub. Merck & Co. Inc.); Vetoquinol SA; Bimeda Inc.; Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation; HIPRA; Agrilabs, Inc.; Ashish LifeSciences Ltd.; Cipla Pharmaceuticals.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Huvepharma

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
By Causative Agent:
Virus
Mycoplasma
Bacteria
Others
By Treatment:
Drugs
Antibiotics
Others
Vaccines
By Route of Administration:
Oral
Parenteral
By Distribution Channel:
Veterinary Hospitals
Veterinary Clinics
Pharmacies
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa (MEA) About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

