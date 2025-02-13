Submit Release
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

  • Revenue:
    • $   332.5 million for Q4 2024
    • $1,334.1 million for FY 2024
  • Net Income:
    • $    94.7 million for Q4 2024
    • $  367.3 million for FY 2024
  • Earnings per common unit:
    • $      3.11 for Q4 2024
    • $    11.98 for FY 2024
  • Net cash from operating activities:
    • 114.9 million for Q4 2024
    • 483.5 million for FY 2024
  • EBITDA:
    • $   197.6 million for Q4 2024
    • $   757.4 million for FY 2024
  • Returning capital to unitholders:
    • 489,955 common units repurchased in 2024 for $25.0 million
    • 585,420 common units repurchased in 2024 – 2025 (through February 7) for $29.2 million
    • $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2024; $0.20 per unit annualized
  • Sales and purchases in Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD:
    • $    18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels
    • $    25.4 million effective price for one Japanese-built ultra-handymax
    • Four newbuilding vessels delivered
  • $3.6 billion contracted revenue as of February 2025

MONACO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, we reported revenue of $1.33 billion, and for the quarter, we reported revenue of $332.5 million. We also reported net income of $367.3 million for the full year and $94.7 million for the fourth quarter. Earnings per common unit were $11.98 for the full year and $3.11 for the fourth quarter.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Since the pandemic, our markets have been driven primarily by geopolitical events and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. We don’t know how these conflicts will be resolved. We also don't know the extent to which nations will be subject to continuing or even expanded sanctions. In our view, the resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East may involve significant sanctions on oil-producing nations, materially impacting world trade. In addition, the U.S. administration has been vocal about its new tariff scheme but has not yet provided a complete roadmap. We cannot now fully understand the impact on global trade until this develops further.”

Common unit repurchases

As of December 31, 2024 and February 7, 2025, pursuant to its previously announced common unit repurchase program, Navios Partners repurchased 489,955 and 585,420 common units, respectively, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $25.0 million and $29.2 million, respectively. As of February 7, 2025, there were 29,598,968 common units outstanding.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution will be paid on February 13, 2025 to unitholders of record as of February 10, 2025. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Fleet update
 
  • Sale of vessels Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD
   
    • $18.8 million gross sale proceeds from sale of two dry bulk vessels with average age of 18.7 years
     
In November 2024 and February 2025, Navios Partners agreed to sell two 2006-built panamaxes to unrelated third parties, for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $18.8 million. The sale of one vessel was completed in December 2024 and the sale of the remaining vessel is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.
 
  • $25.4 million effective price upon the exercise of an option on one Japanese-built ultra-handymax
   
In December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2015-built ultra-handymax of 61,339 dwt, which was previously chartered-in, for an effective price of $25.4 million.
 
  • Four newbuilding vessels delivered Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD
   
In November 2024 and December 2024, Navios Partners took delivery of two 2024-built 5,300 TEU containerships, which have been chartered-out at an average rate of $36,818 net per day for an average period of 5.3 years.

In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered-out at $25,253 net per day for a period of five years.

In January 2025, Navios Partners took delivery of a 2025-built LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containership, which has been chartered-out at an average rate of $41,753 net per day for a period of 12 years.
 
  • $79.0 million contracted revenue agreed Q4 2024 – 2025 YTD; $3.6 billion total contracted revenue
   
Navios Partners has entered into new long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of $79.0 million.
 
    • Two VLCC tankers have been chartered-out for a period of one year at an average rate of $36,143 net per day.
    • One 2,546 TEU containership has been chartered-out for a period of 2.2 years at $24,375 net per day.
    • One LR1 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $24,225 net per day.
    • One MR2 tanker has been chartered-out for a period of two years at $19,475 net per day.
     
Including the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.6 billion contracted revenue through 2037.
   

Financing update

In November 2024, Navios Partners entered into a sale and leaseback agreement of $16.0 million with an unrelated third party for a 2009-built capesize of 180,661 dwt. The sale and leaseback agreement matures in the fourth quarter of 2028 and bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Term SOFR”) plus 241 bps per annum.

In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $30.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of four of its vessels. The facility matures five years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Term SOFR plus 175 bps per annum.

In December 2024, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount up to $90.0 million in order to refinance the existing indebtedness of seven of its vessels. The facility matures four years after the drawdown date and bears interest at Compounded Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“Compounded SOFR”) plus 180 bps per annum.

During the first quarter of 2025, Navios Partners agreed to enter into an export credit agency-backed facility for a total amount up to $148.4 million in order to finance part of the acquisition cost of two newbuilding 7,900 TEU containerships, currently under construction. The facility matures 12 years after the delivery date of each vessel and bears interest at Compounded SOFR plus 125 bps per annum. The facility remains subject to completion of definitive documentation and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 70 dry bulk vessels, 50 containerships and 56 tankers, that includes 18 newbuilding tankers (12 aframax/LR2 and six MR2 product tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2028, and five newbuilding containerships (one 7,700 TEU containership and four 7,900 TEU containerships), that are expected to be delivered through the first half of 2027. The fleet excludes one panamax agreed to be sold.

As of February 7, 2025, Navios Partners had entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.1 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 62.7% and 42.2% of its available days for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Navios Partners expects contracted revenue of $926.6 million and $707.7 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $26,198 and $28,392 for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

                       
  Three Month Period Ended     Three Month Period Ended     Year Ended     Year Ended  
December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023     December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
(in $‘000 except per unit data) (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Revenue $ 332,521     $ 327,253     $ 1,334,066     $ 1,306,889  
Net Income $ 94,723     $ 132,391 (2)   $ 367,308     $ 433,645 (2)
Adjusted Net Income $ 79,337 (1)   $ 132,914 (3)   $ 341,548 (4)   $ 383,397 (5)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,924     $ 211,704     $ 483,478     $ 560,317  
EBITDA $ 197,609     $ 226,535 (2)   $ 757,393     $ 797,810 (2)
Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,223 (1)   $ 227,058 (3)   $ 731,633 (4)   $ 747,562 (5)
Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 3.11     $ 4.30 (2)   $ 11.98     $ 14.08 (2)
Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 3.11     $ 4.30 (2)   $ 11.98     $ 14.08 (2)
Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic $ 2.61 (1)   $ 4.32 (3)   $ 11.14 (4)   $ 12.45 (5)
Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit diluted $ 2.61 (1)   $ 4.32 (3)   $ 11.14 (4)   $ 12.45 (5)
                               


(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $15.4 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on two of our vessels.
(2) Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2023 include $47.0 million prepayment of charter hire received for the period relating to January 2024 and onwards.
(3) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $0.5 million net loss related to: (a) the gain on the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.
(4) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to exclude a $25.8 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on four of our vessels.
(5) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been adjusted to exclude a $50.2 million net gain related to: (a) the sale of our vessels; and (b) the impairment loss on one of our vessels.
   

Three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 increased by $5.2 million, or 1.6%, to $332.5 million, as compared to $327.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate and the increase in the available days of our fleet. For the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were negatively affected by $3.0 million and $10.5 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $23,205 per day, as compared to $22,625 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet increased by 1.1% to 13,671 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 13,527 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the deliveries of newbuilding vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $44.9 million to $182.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $227.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $54.5 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the three month period ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $7.0 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $1.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet; (ii) $5.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (iii) $4.0 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).

Net Income for the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $53.6 million to $79.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $132.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $44.9 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $9.3 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $5.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $3.8 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $0.3 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.5 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net and; and (ii) $0.1 million increase in interest income.

Years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Time charter and voyage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by $27.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1,334.1 million, as compared to $1,306.9 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE rate, partially mitigated by the decrease in the available days of our fleet. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, time charter and voyage revenues were positively affected by $1.9 million and negatively affected by $40.7 million, respectively, relating to the straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 2.6% to $22,924 per day, as compared to $22,337 per day for the same period in 2023. The available days of the fleet slightly decreased by 0.9% to 54,261 days for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to 54,766 days for the same period in 2023 mainly due to the sale of vessels, partially mitigated by the deliveries of newbuilding vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $16.0 million to $731.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $747.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $47.4 million decrease in other income mainly due to the prepayment of hire received in the year ended December 31, 2023 for the early termination of the charter parties of two containerships; (ii) $17.5 million increase in vessel operating expenses mainly due to the change in the composition of our fleet with deliveries and sales of vessels and the adjustment of the fixed daily fee in accordance with our management agreements; and (iii) $4.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses in accordance with our administrative services agreement. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $27.2 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) $13.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the decrease in bareboat and charter-in hire expenses of the dry bulk fleet and the decrease in bunker expenses arising from the decreased days of freight voyages in 2024; and (iii) $12.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items).

Net Income for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income decreased by $41.9 million to $341.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $383.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income was primarily due to a: (i) $38.1 million negative impact from the depreciation and amortization, that primarily resulted from a $20.2 million increase in the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, a $10.7 million increase in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and a $7.2 million decrease in the amortization of unfavorable lease terms; and (ii) $16.0 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.1 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net; and (ii) $3.1 million increase in interest income.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.         

  Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2023 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Available Days (1)   13,671       13,527       54,261       54,766  
Operating Days (2)   13,534       13,425       53,656       54,294  
Fleet Utilization (3)   99.0 %     99.2 %     98.9 %     99.1 %
TCE rate Combined (per day) (4) $ 23,205     $ 22,625     $ 22,924     $ 22,337  
TCE rate Dry Bulk (per day) (4) $ 17,079     $ 16,902     $ 16,959     $ 14,422  
TCE rate Containerships (per day) (4) $ 30,623     $ 30,356     $ 30,370     $ 33,770  
TCE rate Tankers (per day) (4) $ 26,646     $ 27,562     $ 27,093     $ 28,662  
Vessels operating at period end   152       151       152       151  
                               


(1) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys and ballast days. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.
(2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, drydockings or special surveys.
(4) TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contracts (grossed up by the applicable fixed vessel operating expenses for the respective periods) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a customary shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

Conference Call Details:

Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2024 Financial Results Conference Call 
US Dial In: +1.800.343.4136
International Dial In: +1.203.518.9843
Conference ID: NMMQ424

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.753.9146
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2705

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (www.navios-mlp.com) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the “Investors” section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call. 

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, sanctions, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry bulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

EXHIBIT 1      
 
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
       
  December 31,
2024
(unaudited) 		  December 31,
2023
(unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and time deposits over three months (1) $ 312,078   $ 296,175
Other current assets   130,913     103,573
Total current assets   442,991     399,748
Vessels, net   4,241,292     3,734,671
Other non-current assets   988,957     1,013,147
Total non-current assets   5,230,249     4,747,818
Total assets $ 5,673,240   $ 5,147,566
           
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL          
Other current liabilities $ 143,444   $ 174,564
Current portion of borrowings, net   266,222     285,036
Total current liabilities   409,666     459,600
Non-current portion of borrowings, net   1,862,715     1,576,427
Other non-current liabilities   294,231     341,087
Total non-current liabilities   2,156,946     1,917,514
Total liabilities $ 2,566,612   $ 2,377,114
Total partners’ capital   3,106,628     2,770,452
Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 5,673,240    $ 5,147,566
           


(1) Includes time deposits with duration over three months of $12.3 million and $47.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
   


               
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)
               
  Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Three Month Period Ended
December 31, 2023 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Time charter and voyage revenues $ 332,521     $ 327,253     $ 1,334,066     $ 1,306,889  
Time charter and voyage expenses   (29,533 )     (38,635 )     (146,429 )     (160,231 )
Direct vessel expenses   (22,585 )     (21,304 )     (77,169 )     (69,449 )
Vessel operating expenses   (90,004 )     (83,031 )     (349,160 )     (331,653 )
General and administrative expenses   (22,735 )     (21,000 )     (85,165 )     (80,559 )
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets   (58,914 )     (55,055 )     (228,472 )     (217,823 )
Amortization of unfavorable lease terms   3,205       3,491       12,718       19,922  
Gain/ (Loss) on sale of vessels, net   15,386       (523 )     25,760       50,248  
Interest expense and finance cost, net   (32,425 )     (32,939 )     (124,529 )     (133,642 )
Interest income   3,417       3,285       13,803       10,699  
Other (expense)/ income, net   (3,610 )     50,849       (8,115 )     39,244  
Net income $ 94,723     $ 132,391     $ 367,308     $ 433,645  
                               
                               


               
Earnings per unit:
               
  Three Month Period Ended   Three Month Period Ended   Year Ended   Year Ended
December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Earnings per unit:                      
Earnings per common unit, basic $ 3.11   $ 4.30   $ 11.98   $ 14.08
Earnings per common unit, diluted $ 3.11   $ 4.30   $ 11.98   $ 14.08
                       
                       


       
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Other Financial Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
       
  Year Ended
December 31, 2024 		  Year Ended
December 31, 2023
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 483,478     $ 560,317  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (782,126 )   $ (253,015 )
Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities $ 349,262     $ (233,225 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 50,614     $ 74,077  
               
               


EXHIBIT 2
             
Owned Dry Bulk Vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)
Navios Vega   Transhipper   2009   57,573
Navios Christine B   Ultra-Handymax   2009   58,058
Navios Celestial   Ultra-Handymax   2009   58,063
Navios Venus   Ultra-Handymax   2015   61,339
Navios La Paix   Ultra-Handymax   2014   61,485
N Amalthia   Panamax   2006   75,318
Navios Hope   Panamax   2005   75,397
Navios Galileo (1)   Panamax   2006   76,596
Navios Sun   Panamax   2005   76,619
Navios Asteriks   Panamax   2005   76,801
Navios Helios   Panamax   2005   77,075
Navios Victory   Panamax   2014   77,095
Unity N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Odysseus N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Rainbow N   Panamax   2011   79,642
Navios Amber   Kamsarmax   2015   80,994
Navios Avior   Kamsarmax   2012   81,355
Navios Centaurus   Kamsarmax   2012   81,472
Navios Citrine   Kamsarmax   2017   81,626
Navios Dolphin   Kamsarmax   2017   81,630
Navios Horizon I   Kamsarmax   2019   81,692
Navios Galaxy II   Kamsarmax   2020   81,789
Navios Uranus   Kamsarmax   2019   81,821
Navios Felicity I   Kamsarmax   2020   81,962
Navios Primavera   Kamsarmax   2022   82,003
Navios Meridian   Kamsarmax   2023   82,010
Navios Herakles I   Kamsarmax   2019   82,036
Navios Magellan II   Kamsarmax   2020   82,037
Navios Sky   Kamsarmax   2015   82,056
Navios Alegria   Kamsarmax   2016   84,852
Navios Sphera   Kamsarmax   2016   84,872
Navios Coral   Kamsarmax   2016   84,904
Copernicus N   Post-Panamax   2010   93,062
Navios Stellar   Capesize   2009   169,001
Navios Aurora II   Capesize   2009   169,031
Navios Antares   Capesize   2010   169,059
Navios Symphony   Capesize   2010   178,132
Navios Ace   Capesize   2011   179,016
Navios Melodia   Capesize   2010   179,132
Navios Luz   Capesize   2010   179,144
Navios Altamira   Capesize   2011   179,165
Navios Azimuth   Capesize   2011   179,169
Navios Etoile   Capesize   2010   179,234
Navios Buena Ventura   Capesize   2010   179,259
Navios Bonheur   Capesize   2010   179,259
Navios Fulvia   Capesize   2010   179,263
Navios Aster   Capesize   2010   179,314
Navios Ray   Capesize   2012   179,515
Navios Happiness   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Bonavis   Capesize   2009   180,022
Navios Phoenix   Capesize   2009   180,242
Navios Fantastiks   Capesize   2005   180,265
Navios Sol   Capesize   2009   180,274
Navios Canary   Capesize   2015   180,528
Navios Lumen   Capesize   2009   180,661
Navios Pollux   Capesize   2009   180,727
Navios Felix   Capesize   2016   181,221
Navios Corali   Capesize   2015   181,249
Navios Mars   Capesize   2016   181,259
Navios Gem   Capesize   2014   181,336
Navios Joy   Capesize   2013   181,389
Navios Koyo   Capesize   2011   181,415
Navios Azalea   Capesize   2022   182,064
Navios Armonia   Capesize   2022   182,079
Navios Altair   Capesize   2023   182,115
Navios Sakura   Capesize   2023   182,169
Navios Amethyst   Capesize   2023   182,212
Navios Astra   Capesize   2022   182,393
             


             
Owned Containerships   Type   Built   Capacity
(TEU)
Spectrum N   Containership   2009   2,546
Protostar N   Containership   2007   2,741
Fleur N   Containership   2012   2,782
Ete N   Containership   2012   2,782
Navios Summer   Containership   2006   3,450
Navios Verano   Containership   2006   3,450
Matson Lanai   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Verde   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Amarillo   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Vermilion   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Azure   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Indigo   Containership   2007   4,250
Navios Domino   Containership   2008   4,250
Matson Oahu   Containership   2008   4,250
Navios Tempo   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Destiny   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Devotion   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Lapis   Containership   2009   4,250
Navios Dorado   Containership   2010   4,250
Carmel I   Containership   2010   4,360
Zim Baltimore   Containership   2010   4,360
Navios Bahamas   Containership   2010   4,360
Navios Miami   Containership   2009   4,563
Navios Magnolia   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Jasmine   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Chrysalis   Containership   2008   4,730
Navios Nerine   Containership   2008   4,730
Sparrow   Containership   2023   5,300
Zim Eagle   Containership   2024   5,300
Zim Condor   Containership   2024   5,300
Hawk Ι (ex Zim Hawk)   Containership   2024   5,300
Zim Falcon   Containership   2024   5,300
Zim Pelican   Containership   2024   5,300
Zim Seagull   Containership   2024   5,300
Navios Utmost   Containership   2024   5,300
Navios Unite   Containership   2024   5,300
Zim Albatross   Containership   2024   5,300
Hyundai Shanghai   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Tokyo   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Hongkong   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Singapore   Containership   2006   6,800
Hyundai Busan   Containership   2006   6,800
HMM Ocean   Containership   2025   7,700
Navios Unison   Containership   2010   10,000
Navios Constellation   Containership   2011   10,000
             


             
Owned Tanker Vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT)
Hector N   MR1 Product Tanker   2008   38,402
Nave Aquila   MR2 Product Tanker   2012   49,991
Nave Atria   MR2 Product Tanker   2012   49,992
Nave Capella   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,995
Nave Alderamin   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,998
Nave Pyxis   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,998
Nave Bellatrix   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Orion   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Titan   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   49,999
Nave Luminosity   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,999
Nave Jupiter   MR2 Product Tanker   2014   49,999
Nave Velocity   MR2 Product Tanker   2015   49,999
Nave Sextans   MR2 Product Tanker   2015   49,999
Nave Equinox   MR2 Product Tanker   2007   50,922
Nave Pulsar   MR2 Product Tanker   2007   50,922
Bougainville   MR2 Product Tanker   2013   50,626
Nave Cetus   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   74,581
Nave Ariadne   LR1 Product Tanker   2007   74,671
Nave Cielo   LR1 Product Tanker   2007   74,671
Nave Rigel   LR1 Product Tanker   2013   74,673
Nave Atropos   LR1 Product Tanker   2013   74,695
Nave Cassiopeia   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   74,711
Nave Andromeda   LR1 Product Tanker   2011   75,000
Nave Estella   LR1 Product Tanker   2012   75,000
Nave Cosmos   Aframax/LR2   2024   115,651
Nave Polaris   Aframax/LR2   2024   115,699
Nave Photon   Aframax/LR2   2024   115,752
Nave Neutrino   Aframax/LR2   2025   115,807
Nave Constellation   VLCC   2010   296,988
Nave Universe   VLCC   2011   297,066
Nave Galactic   VLCC   2009   297,168
Nave Quasar   VLCC   2010   297,376
Nave Buena Suerte   VLCC   2011   297,491
Nave Synergy   VLCC   2010   299,973
             


                 
Bareboat-in vessels   Type   Built   Capacity
(DWT) 		  Purchase Option
Navios Star   Kamsarmax   2021   81,994   Yes
Navios Amitie   Kamsarmax   2021   82,002   Yes
Navios Libra   Kamsarmax   2019   82,011   Yes
Nave Electron   VLCC   2021   313,239   Yes
Nave Celeste   VLCC   2022   313,418   Yes
Baghdad   VLCC   2020   313,433   Yes
Erbil   VLCC   2021   313,486   Yes
                 


             
Newbuildings to be delivered   Type   Expected
Delivery Date 		  Capacity
(TEU / DWT)
TBN III   Containership   H1 2025   7,700
TBN XX   Containership   H1 2026   7,900
TBN XXI   Containership   H2 2026   7,900
TBN XXII   Containership   H2 2026   7,900
TBN XXIII   Containership   H1 2027   7,900
TBN IV   MR2 Product Tanker   H2 2025   52,000
TBN V   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2026   52,000
TBN VI   MR2 Product Tanker   H2 2026   52,000
TBN VII   MR2 Product Tanker   H2 2026   52,000
TBN VIII   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2027   52,000
TBN IX   MR2 Product Tanker   H1 2027   52,000
TBN I   Aframax/LR2   H1 2025   115,000
TBN II   Aframax/LR2   H1 2025   115,000
TBN X   Aframax/LR2   H1 2026   115,000
TBN XI   Aframax/LR2   H1 2026   115,000
TBN XII   Aframax/LR2   H1 2026   115,000
TBN XIII   Aframax/LR2   H2 2026   115,000
TBN XIV   Aframax/LR2   H1 2027   115,000
TBN XVΙ   Aframax/LR2   H2 2027   115,000
TBN XV   Aframax/LR2   H2 2027   115,000
TBN XVII   Aframax/LR2   H2 2027   115,000
TBN XVIII   Aframax/LR2   H2 2027   115,000
TBN XIX   Aframax/LR2   H1 2028   115,000
             


(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.
   

EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase in operating assets; (ii) net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containership and tanker charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation expense; and (viii) gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

 
EXHIBIT 4
               
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations
               
               
  Three Month Period Ended   Three Month Period Ended   Year Ended   Year Ended
December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  ($ ‘000)   ($ ‘000)   ($ ‘000)   ($ ‘000)
(unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,924     $ 211,704     $ 483,478     $ 560,317  
Net increase in operating assets   41,672       37,441       97,685       59,729  
Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities   82       (39,472 )     37,606       75,079  
Net interest cost   29,008       29,654       110,726       122,943  
Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount   (1,941 )     (1,945 )     (7,841 )     (7,188 )
Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities   189       (1,149 )     2,973       (8,918 )
Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line   (1,711 )     (9,174 )     7,006       (54,396 )
Stock-based compensation         (1 )           (4 )
Gain/ (loss) on sale of vessels, net   15,386       (523 )     25,760       50,248  
EBITDA $ 197,609     $ 226,535     $ 757,393     $ 797,810  
(Gain)/ loss on sale of vessels, net   (15,386 )     523       (25,760 )     (50,248 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,223     $ 227,058     $ 731,633     $ 747,562  
                               
                               

        

               
  Three Month Period Ended   Three Month Period Ended   Year Ended   Year Ended
December 31, 2024
($ ‘000) 		December 31, 2023
($ ‘000) 		December 31, 2024
($ ‘000) 		December 31, 2023
($ ‘000)
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,924     $ 211,704     $ 483,478     $ 560,317  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (168,162 )   $ (180,592 )   $ (782,126 )   $ (253,015 )
Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities $ 59,069     $ (51,110 )   $ 349,262     $ (233,225 )

