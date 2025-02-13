Bitget Wallet Integrates Story Protocol Mainnet, Enables IP Airdrop Claims

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated with the Story Protocol mainnet, enabling users to connect to the network and claim their $IP airdrop. This integration provides a direct way for users to engage with Story Protocol's decentralized intellectual property ecosystem.

Users can now add the Story mainnet through Bitget Wallet and navigate to the Discover section to connect their wallets and check their airdrop eligibility. Users with a Gitcoin Passport score of 20 or higher can claim their $IP tokens starting February 13 for 30 days. Bitget Wallet also offers access to the Story DApp section, where users can explore key projects within the Story Protocol ecosystem. New users who register on Bitget Wallet and deposit over 25 $IP between February 13 and February 20 will receive a gas voucher worth 5 USDT, with a chance to win an additional reward worth up to 100 USDT.

Story Protocol is a blockchain-based framework designed to manage intellectual property in a decentralized environment. It allows creators to tokenize, license, and track the use of their work on-chain. The mainnet launch and airdrop mark an important step in building a more transparent and efficient system for digital content ownership and distribution.

By integrating with Story Protocol, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its support for blockchain ecosystems focused on digital content and intellectual property. "Decentralized technologies are redefining how content is created and shared. Bitget Wallet is committed to supporting projects like Story Protocol that introduce new models for content ownership. We look forward to further collaboration and new initiatives that enhance user engagement in Web3," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c75d6b6-d5a2-490b-b942-b436de20fe99

Bitget Wallet Integrates Story Protocol Mainnet, Enables IP Airdrop Claims Bitget Wallet Integrates Story Protocol Mainnet, Enables IP Airdrop Claims

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.