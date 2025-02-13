Smart Greenhouse Market Forecast: $1.37 Billion in 2019 to $3.23 Billion by 2027 with 11.4% CAGR

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global smart greenhouse market size is provided in the report

Non-hydroponics segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing environment-friendly nature and surge in adoption of non-hydroponics greenhouse by various key players” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, " 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, Component and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027".The global smart greenhouse market size was valued at $1.37 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/988 Smart greenhouse is the revolution of agriculture in which self-regulating platform is made for monitoring and controlling the growth condition of the plants and to automate their growing process. It helps farmers and agriculture firms to control infection in the crops and provide different agrochemical treatment for increasing the fertility of the soil. Furthermore, rise in popularity of organic food across the globe and surge in adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence by farmers and agriculturists drive the growth of the market.In addition, ease of crop monitoring and harvesting fuels the growth of the market. However, high investment costs owing to deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming technology and increase in public-private partnership in the agriculture sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The smart greenhouse size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Argus Controls, Certhon, Cultivar, Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Lumigrow Inc., Netafim, Rough Brothers and Sensaphone.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/988 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The smart greenhouse is segmented into type, component, end user, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The smart greenhouse is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The smart greenhouse report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.By end user, the global smart greenhouse market growth was led by the research & educational institutes segment in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Smart greenhouse organizations are providing various small & medium size greenhouses to the research & educational institutes for public or private research, which boost the growth of the market in this segment. However, the commercial grower’s segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the need to maintain a better environment for the crops and provide an efficient temperature to protect the plants is expected to increase the adoption of smart greenhouse in this segment.Region wise, the smart greenhouse market trends was dominated by Europe in 2019 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include rise in adoption of smart farming by various farmers and surge in adoption of greenhouse to provide organic food to the customers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to various government initiatives in emerging countries to increase smart greenhouse projects and emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/988 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬:• Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments.• Market analysis of top industry players.• Strategic recommendations for new entrants.• All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years.• Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)• Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast.• Competitive landscaping of major general trends.• Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments.• Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 