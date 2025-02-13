Mobile Mapping Market

Rapid adoption of satellite mapping technology and its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices are driving Market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Mapping the Future: How Mobile Mapping Market is Transforming Industries . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global mobile mapping market was valued at $24.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $127.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 372 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17381 The rapid adoption of satellite mapping technology and its seamless integration into smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices are driving Mobile Mapping Market Growth. Moreover, the surge in application of the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) in 3D mapping, environmental monitoring, machinery control, accident investigation, and disaster response to the need for accurate and up-to-date spatial data has created demand for the mobile mapping market.The mobile mapping market is segmented into Offering, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application and Industry Vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Depending on solutions, the market is divided into hardware and software. Depending on hardware, the market is bifurcated into handheld devices and wearable devices. According to organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on application, the market is segregated into Topographic Mapping, road surveys, 3D modelling, asset management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into construction & real estate, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, retail, government & public sector, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17381 By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated growth of the Mobile Mapping Industry in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as on-premise software provides advantages such as end-to-end control of the software, and the ability to execute significant customization of software. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period as cloud handles routine work of maintaining, provisioning, and scaling the server infrastructure.Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17381 Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global mobile mapping market share. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific mobile mapping market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.The key players that operate in the mobile mapping market analysis are Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Trimble Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Google LLC, Black & Veatch, Apple Inc., Pasco Corporation, GeoSLAM, Leica Geosystems, Hexagon AB, Foursquare Labs, Novatel Inc, Javad GNSS Inc., Teledyne Optech LLC, EveryScape Inc., and MapJack. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mobile mapping industry.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (372 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-mapping-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario:• The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global mobile mapping market, with mobile mapping software playing a key part in gaining access to travel history and sites of affected people.• Government across the globe used mobile mapping tools for mapping demographic data and correlating it with disease spread in a specific area. Covid-19 Scenario:• The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global mobile mapping market, with mobile mapping software playing a key part in gaining access to travel history and sites of affected people.• Government across the globe used mobile mapping tools for mapping demographic data and correlating it with disease spread in a specific area. This boosted the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smart Water Management Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-water-management-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 