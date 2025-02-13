Retinal Surgery Market to Worth USD 4.16 Billion by 2032 - SNS Insider

Retinal Surgery Market

SNS Insider Reports: Retinal Surgery Market to Grow at 6.05% CAGR, Fueled by Minimally Invasive Tools, Aging Population & Increasing Diabetic Retinopathy Cases

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The retinal surgery market was estimated at USD 2.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The retinal surgery market is on the verge of rapid expansion. Rising awareness toward eye health, as well as access to treatment, are driving this growth. The global eye health burden, driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and retinal detachment, underscores the need for new surgical solutions to address the increasing prevalence of common eye diseases.Despite the promising growth, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of surgical devices, limited access in developing regions, and a shortage of skilled ophthalmic surgeons. These factors hinder the widespread adoption of advanced retinal surgery technologies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4715 By Product: In 2023, the vitrectomy packs segment dominated the market with a 30% market share in the retinal surgery market.Owing to their significant use in the treatment of numerous retinal disorders, including retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy. They are indispensable for vitrectomies, a minimally invasive procedure that removes vitreous gel and repairs conditions of the retina. The increased adoption of retina vitrectomy packs due to the rising cases of retinal disease and rapid advancements in surgical techniques and instruments is propelling the market. Moreover, being all-inclusive – having every type of surgical tool – they enable efficient and successful surgeries, which may not be possible with every surgical tool, They are preferred used by retinal surgeons, making retinal surgical sets a professional choice, coupled with their monopoly in the market.By Application: The epiretinal Membrane (ERM) segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing eye disease segment.The fastest growth of epiretinal Membrane is due to the increasing attention given to the disease and improvements in its treatment options. It is a surgical disease where there is a proliferation of a thin layer of connective tissue in the retina, leading to visual disturbances. But this increase is likely due to the improvement of diagnostic tools and awareness of ERM disease, leading to more cases being detected early and increasing the need for surgeries, say doctors. Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures and applications, including optical coherence tomography (OCT) of retinal surgery for better visualization, are also driving the increase in the ERM segment in the retinal surgery market.By End-use: In 2023, the eye clinic segment dominated the retinal surgery market share with a 36.3% market share.These specialized treatment centers are home experts who are well-versed in retinal disorders and able to provide comprehensive, tailored care. Eye clinics have a variety of services, including diagnosis and surgery, along with state-of-the-art technology for retinal surgeries. They offer simpler and cheaper alternatives to hospitals and are, therefore, very attractive for patients who require surgical repair of their retina. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders along with extensive hospital care for such conditions are driving the increasing demand for retinal surgery devices in these healthcare facilities. The growing awareness of eye health also drives patients to seek specialized services offered by eye clinics, making this segment dominate the market.Regional Analysis: North America dominated the retinal surgery market with 36.7% of the market share in 2023.Owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness levels, and significant investments by research and development organizations in ophthalmology. The region offers advanced technologies, extensive healthcare systems, and modern treatment options. Moreover, the growing elderly population and rising incidence of ocular disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy, will contribute to the demand for surgical forms of treatment, sustaining North America's domination in the overall industry.The retinal surgery market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the growing pace of urbanization, growing access to healthcare services, and rising awareness of eye health. An increase in retinal disorders treatment is expected in the coming period, especially in countries like China and India, where more investment is being made toward healthcare.Key Players in Retinal Surgery Market• Novartis - (Lucentis, Beovu)• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - (Eylea, Dexamethasone Injectable)• Bausch + Lomb - (ILUVIEN, Retisert)• Alcon - (Vitrectomy Packs, Retina Laser System)• Zeiss - (VisuMax, CIRRUS HD-OCT)• Topcon - (3D OCT-1 Maestro, retinal laser systems)• Abbott Laboratories - (Sutureless Vitrectomy, Retinal Prosthesis System)• Hoya - (i-Trace, Retina Imaging Systems)• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals - (YUTIQ, DEXYCU)• NIDEK - (Laser Systems, OCT Systems)• Optos -(Ultra-widefield Imaging, Optomap)• Friedrich Miescher Institute - (Imaging and diagnostic solutions, clinical trials)• Carl Zeiss AG - (OCT imaging devices, surgical microscopes)• Lumenis - (SLT Laser Systems, photocoagulation lasers)• Katalyst Surgical - (Retinal surgical instruments, custom surgical packs)• Merck - (Ocular drug delivery systems, clinical trials)• Santen Pharmaceutical - (Ophthalmic solutions, surgical devices)• Vysion Technologies - (Ophthalmic imaging software, diagnostic tools)• DGH Technology - (Ultrasound systems, diagnostic devices)• IRIDEX Corporation - (MicroPulse laser systems, ophthalmic lasers)Buy Full Research Report on Retinal Surgery Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4715 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Retinal Surgery Market by Product8. Retinal Surgery Market by Application9. Retinal Surgery Market by End-Use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionAccess Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/retinal-surgery-market-4715 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

