Outsourced Global Capability Centers Market to Reach USD 78.71 Billion by 2032|SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Outsourced Global Capability Centers Market was valued at USD 20.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 78.71 billion by 2032, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.79% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The increasing need for cost-effective operational efficiency and access to specialized global talent is propelling the growth of the Outsourced Global Capability Centers market.

By Service Model: Captive Centers Lead, While Hybrid Model Emerges as the Fastest-Growing

Captive Centers dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 37.60% in 2023, It is typically enticing for the company to operate since it provides them overall control of operations, tight control of data security, and cost-effectiveness. Most multinational corporations like this model to form centers for IT, customer service, and R&D, always business continuity and intellectual property secure.The Hybrid Model is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing category between 2024 and 2032, Driven by its capability to allow enterprises to consider outsourcing certain functions while retaining core capabilities in-house. As the business environment evolves, this model is becoming more popular than ever, as organizations look for a middle ground between the cost savings provided by cloud services and the operational control they give quietly away.By Functionality: IT Services Dominate, While Customer Support Witnesses Rapid GrowthIT Services dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 39.60% in 2023, driven by growing demand for software development, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions. As digital transformation initiatives and cloud adoption escalate, organizations are increasingly relying on outsourced global capability centers to manage and support their IT.The Customer Support segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR, due to increasing investments in the management of omnichannel customer experience, AI-powered chatbots, and multilingual support services. To report any but a few help desks, firms are looking to GCCs for help, in their intuitive mission to convey client experience, to raise user satisfaction & retention.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Maintain Market Dominance, While SMEs Expand RapidlyThe Large Enterprise segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, where many large-scale organizations are establishing Global Capability Centers to drive global efficiencies, reduce operating costs, and leverage world-class talent pools. As regulations become tighter and data security issues persist, large firms now favor housing critical processes under one roof.Small & Medium Enterprise segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR owing to the rising trend of outsourcing GCCs to increase volume at economical prices. Small and medium enterprises are utilizing the GCCs in support of IT, customer service, and digital transformation programs without large capital expenditures in infrastructure.By End-Use Industry: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Sector Leads, Technology & Communications While Grow FastestIn 2023, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals held the largest revenue share, exceeding 38.90% due to the growing trend of outsourcing regulatory compliance, clinical research, and healthcare IT services. In this sector, GCC demand is further fueled by the booming digital health adoption and expansion of telemedicine.The Technology & Communications sector segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR on account of the increasing requirement for IT infrastructure, software development, and digital services. North America dominated the market and held the largest market share of more than 42.50% owing to the presence of numerous multinational corporations as well as continuously growing adoption rates of outsourcing strategies for less complex tasks and advanced technical infrastructure. There is also a large concentration of global capability centers in the region driven by the focus, particularly on data security, compliance, and innovations-oriented outsourcing.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to cost benefits, availability of skilled labor, and the rise of international companies investing in the region. Nations like India, the Philippines, and China still lure organizations hoping to set up or grow their offshore capacity centers for IT, customer administration, and back-office operations. 