Electric Toothbrush Market Size to Hit USD 8.68 Billion by 2032, at 7.90% CAGR | SNS Insider

Electric Toothbrush Market is expanding with demand for smart oral care solutions, driven by advancements in AI, sonic technology, & connected health monitoring

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Electric Toothbrush Market was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period of 2024-2032”Driven by rising consumer awareness of oral hygiene, technological advancements, and increasing disposable incomes. Sales volumes in 2023 varied across regions, with North America and Europe leading due to higher adoption rates, while Asia-Pacific showed strong growth potential. Product innovation trends highlight improvements in smart toothbrush technology, including AI integration and real-time feedback features. Market share by product type in 2023 indicated a dominance of rechargeable electric toothbrushes over battery-operated variants, driven by their superior efficiency and sustainability. Consumer behavior metrics reveal a growing preference for smart oral care solutions, subscription-based brush head replacements, and eco-friendly designs. The market's growth is further influenced by endorsements from dental professionals, increasing e-commerce penetration, and rising demand for advanced oral care solutions tailored to individual needs.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Procter & Gamble Company- Colgate-Palmolive Company- Panasonic Corporation- Koninklijke Philips N.V- Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd- Mouth Watchers- Conair Corporation- Quip Inc.- Water Pik Inc- Kolibree SAS- Philips Sonicare. FOREO- Church and Dwight- JSB Healthcare- Panasonic- Oral - B FOREO- Church and Dwight- JSB Healthcare- Panasonic- Oral - BElectric Toothbrush Market SegmentationBy Product Type, battery-powered Dominating and Rechargeable Fastest GrowingIn 2023, battery-powered electric toothbrushes dominated the market with a 62% revenue share, driven by affordability and convenience. These toothbrushes appeal to budget-conscious consumers and travelers, offering easy battery replacement and extended usage. Advances in battery technology have improved longevity, with some models lasting months on a single set. Modern designs now feature timers and pressure sensors for enhanced oral care at a lower cost. Leading brands like Colgate and Oral-B have introduced innovative battery-operated models to meet evolving consumer needs.Rechargeable electric toothbrushes are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by sustainability trends, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. As environmental concerns grow, consumers are opting for eco-friendly alternatives, and rechargeable toothbrushes help reduce battery waste while offering long-term cost benefits. These models are designed for durability, eliminating frequent battery replacements and minimizing electronic waste. Innovations such as AI-powered smart sensors, real-time feedback, multiple brushing modes, and pressure-sensitive technology enhance their appeal, improving dental care and preventing gum damage.By End User, female dominating and Male Fastest Growingthe female segment dominated in 2023, capturing a 61% revenue share, driven by higher awareness of oral hygiene, greater spending on personal care products, and strong brand engagement. Women tend to prioritize advanced oral care solutions, contributing to increased adoption of electric toothbrushes with smart features and customizable settings. Additionally, targeted marketing strategies and endorsements from beauty and wellness influencers have further propelled demand among female consumers.The male segment is the fastest-growing Over the forecast period 2024-2032 , fueled by rising interest in grooming and self-care. Increasing awareness of dental health, combined with the convenience of electric toothbrushes, is encouraging more men to switch from manual alternatives. Brands are also introducing sleek, tech-driven models with robust designs and advanced functionalities, catering to the preferences of male consumers. As personal care trends continue to evolve, the demand for electric toothbrushes is expected to grow steadily across both segments, with women maintaining the lead while men drive future market expansion.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2182 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Product TypeBattery PoweredRechargeableBy End-UserMaleFemaleNorth America Dominates While Asia Pacific Drives Future Growth in the Electric Toothbrush MarketIn 2023, North America led the electric toothbrush market with a 34% revenue share, driven by rising personal spending and expanding retail distribution. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal expenditures surged by USD 42.2 billion (0.3%) by August 2021, reflecting increased disposable income and demand for high-tech personal care products. Widening retail networks, including grocery stores and pharmacies, have further boosted market accessibility. Key players like Philips Sonicare and Oral-B are leveraging AI-driven innovations, such as the Sonicare DiamondClean Smart and iO Series, to enhance user experience with real-time feedback and smart brushing modes.

Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth over the forecast period 2024-2032, fueled by the rise of e-commerce and growing consumer interest in advanced oral care. Companies like Panasonic and Colgate-Palmolive are driving innovation, introducing smart models like Panasonic's EW-DL83 with high-frequency brushing and Colgate's Hum, which offers personalized brushing insights via app connectivity. This focus on technology and customization is set to reshape the competitive landscape, solidifying both regions as key players in the global electric toothbrush market. Table of Content - Major Points Analysis
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation, by Product Type
Chapter 8. Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation, by End-User
Chapter 9. Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Chapter 11. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 12. Conclusion
Continued…

