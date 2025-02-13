Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market to Reach $7,355.0 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sugar-free ice cream market size is expected to reach $7,355.0 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.The availability of sugar substitutes that may be a healthier option for consumers may impact the market positively. In addition, rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity is encouraging individuals to opt for healthy food. A few natural and healthier substitutes of sugar available in the market include stevia, xylitol, erythritol, monk fruit sweetener, and yacon syrup are used by sugar-free ice cream manufacturers. Moreover, manufacturers are continuously trying to figure out healthier substitute for sugar to exploit the market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12446 Sugar-free ice cream is a special type of ice cream made by substituting sugar with sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohols are compounds derived from sugar, which resemble sugar in terms of both taste and appearance but contains fewer calories. Xylitol, erythritol, sorbitol, and maltitol are few popular sugar alcohols that may be used to make sugar-free ice cream.People perceive sugar-free ice cream as a healthier alternative to regular ice creams, due to fewer calories and fewer negative health effects. This is a key factor propelling the growth of the sugar-free ice cream market globally. Moreover, increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease is boosting the demand for sugar-free ice cream. Around 1.5 million deaths were recorded across the globe that were directly associated with diabetes. Therefore, increase in health consciousness, rise in trend of living an active & healthy lifestyle, and surge in demand for healthy food coupled with high disposable income act as the key driving forces of the global sugar-free ice cream market.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-ice-cream-market/purchase-options Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA).As per the sugar-free ice cream market forecast, the Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth owing to the factors such as rising disposable income, growing health consciousness, and rising consumer awareness regarding low-calorie consumption.The major players operating in the global sugar-free ice cream market are Amul, Baskin-Robbins, Beyond Better Foods, LLC, Havmor, Hershey Creamery Company, Mammoth Creameries, Nestlé S.A, Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever, and Wells Enterprises, Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12446 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

