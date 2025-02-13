Cloud Adoption in GCC Market to Reach USD 158.8 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Cloud Adoption in GCC Market was valued at USD 40.7 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 158.8 Bn by 2032, growing at a 14.77% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cloud Adoption in GCC Market was valued at USD 40.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 158.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.77% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The increasing focus on digital transformation, AI-driven cloud solutions, and government-led cloud initiatives is driving market growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4735 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Amazon Web Services (AWS)- Microsoft Azure- Google Cloud Platform (GCP)- IBM Cloud- Oracle Cloud- SAP- Salesforce- Alibaba Cloud- Dell Technologies- VMware- Cisco Systems- Accenture- Capgemini- Wipro- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)- Infosys- Hewlett Packard Enterprise- ServiceNow- Rackspace- Red HatBy Deployment Mode: Public Cloud Dominates, Hybrid Cloud Registers Fastest CAGRThe Public Cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as an increasing number of businesses in the GCC are now adopting cloud solutions owing to their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and on-demand features. Public cloud is steadily gaining traction, especially in government and enterprise sectors, as global cloud service providers arrive in the region and governments urge a shift to cloud-first strategies.The Hybrid Cloud segment is projected to observe the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, as companies look for options to deliver flexibility, safety, as well as regional data regulation compliance. A hybrid cloud is a solution that enables organizations to be able to use public clouds for the computing power and scalability they need but also allows for the storage of sensitive data on private clouds. This model is gradually penetrating in BFSI, healthcare, and government domains.By Service: SaaS Dominates, IaaS Registers Fastest CAGRThe SaaS segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the growing adoption of cloud applications including CRM, ERP, and AI-based business analytics across various industries. SaaS platform helps enterprises minimize infrastructure costs and increase operational efficiency, therefore, are the widely accepted business model in many industries today.The fastest CAGR growth during 2024–2032 is predicted for the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment due to its rising demand for scalable computing power, virtual storage, and disaster recovery. With the ongoing migration of workloads to the cloud, interest in IaaS platforms from providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud is on the rise.By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecommunications Dominates, Financial Services Registers Fastest CAGRThe IT & Telecommunications segment dominated the market and represented the highest share in the market due to the importance of cloud computing in areas such as network virtualization, 5G infrastructure, and AI-based telecom services. GCC telecom companies have been collaborating with cloud providers to add more dimension to their data storage and near real-time analytics capabilities.The Financial Services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR, as more banks and fintech firms adopt cloud-based security and fraud detection solutions, as well as AI-driven risk assessment solutions. The rise of digital banking and open finance initiatives is driving the growth of cloud-based financial services across the GCC region.By Organization Size: Large & Medium Enterprises Dominate, Small Enterprises Register Fastest CAGRThe Large & Medium Enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the increasing cloud adoption by enterprises to strengthen their business continuity, AI-driven automation, and security solutions. Particularly among large businesses that are looking for better flexibility and scalability, demand for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud strategies is higher than ever.We project that the Small Enterprises segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing, given the demand for affordable SaaS solutions that SMEs adopt to boost productivity and improve cost efficiencies. Cloud adoption in the SME sector is also getting pumped up by the new popularity of cloud-based e-commerce, digital payments, and AI-powered marketing tools.Cloud Adoption in GCC Market Segmentation:By Deployment Mode- Public Cloud- Private Cloud- Hybrid CloudBy Service- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)- Software as a Service (SaaS)- Function as a Service (FaaS)By Industry Vertical- IT & Telecommunications- Financial Services- Healthcare- Retail- Manufacturing- Education- Government- Others (e.g., travel, logistics)By Organization Size- Small Enterprises- Large & Medium EnterprisesEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4735 Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest CAGRNorth America dominates the Cloud Adoption in the GCC Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to robust cloud infrastructure, impressive adoption trends of AI-enabled cloud solutions, and the presence of top cloud services like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud among others. This has only served to embed the region deeper into the IOT value chain focus based on cybersecurity needs, hybrid cloud adoption, and data sovereignty regulations.The fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 is expected to be driven by Asia-Pacific, supported by fast-paced digital transformation, rising cloud investments in developing economies like China and India, and cloud-first policies by governments. The growing availability of 5G networks, increase in e-commerce, and AI-based cloud computing solutions, are stimulating the adoption of cloud in the region. Local cloud providers and hyperscalers are also continuing to expand to meet their demand for secure and scalable cloud infrastructure.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cloud-adoption-in-gcc-market-4735 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cloud Adoption in GCC Market Segmentation, by Deployment8. Cloud Adoption in GCC Market Segmentation, by Service9. Cloud Adoption in GCC Market Segmentation, by Organization Size10. Cloud Adoption in GCC Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.